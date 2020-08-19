Urquhart: Successful SCAL season provides blueprint if needed again

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first season of S.C. American League baseball is in the books — and despite it being a successful one by all accounts, Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart is looking forward to American Legion baseball returning in 2021.
“We kind of kept the seat warm for American Legion,” Urquhart said. “The plan is obviously for them to come back next year. We hope that by springtime everything is better around the country.
“But if this is something we need to do again for the guys, we’ll be ready and I think we’ll be better prepared.”
The SCAL’s ultimate goal was achieved as the revamped 2020 summer baseball season saw both a senior (West Columbia) and junior (Rock Hill) champion crowned following a unique contingency plan that started to take shape all the way back in April.
“That was the goal — to provide an opportunity for guys to play baseball,” Urquhart said. “When American Legion and all the other youth sports around the country started shutting down and people wanted to find some way to play, we thought that we had an idea to provide that opportunity.
“…We felt like it was a successful season. We wound up with over 40 teams around the state registered on the senior and junior levels. We wanted it so that from a fan’s perspective, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between what you saw and American Legion.”
There were hiccups along the way for sure. Several teams that registered to play ultimately could not because of a lack of access to fields. That led to a revised schedule where most of the teams in one area or league were matched up against one another several times throughout the regular season as well as the postseason.
“Our schedule was just a little bit different with kind of seeing the same teams over and over,” Urquhart said. “We had to do that because of the number of teams in our immediate area and how far we were willing to travel to play a non-conference game. That was something different than we’re normally used to, but that was part of handling the situation.”
There were also a number of behind-the-scenes hurdles to clear to not only get the players back on the field, but the fans back into stadiums as well.
“There’s a lot of off-field things that people didn’t see in terms of all of the forms we signed and all the safety restrictions that we asked not only our coaches and players to abide by, but all the fans and organizers and officials as well,” Urquhart said.
That included events such as the state tournaments, which saw the seniors return to Segra Park in Columbia while the juniors were able to hold their tourney at Riley Park in Sumter.
“Another example of us wanting to keep the same concepts that we do in American Legion,” Urquhart said. “We partnered with Segra Park again to host the senior tournament like it has the last few years. For the juniors, the concept has always been about having a host team, and Sumter stepped up for us and had some really good crowds and atmosphere there.
“I was able to get over there for a few days and it was kind of a feeling of getting back to normalcy – watching ball at Riley Park. It really did feel like American Legion baseball when you sat down and took it all in.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!