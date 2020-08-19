Urquhart: Successful SCAL season provides blueprint if needed again

There were hiccups along the way for sure. Several teams that registered to play ultimately could not because of a lack of access to fields. That led to a revised schedule where most of the teams in one area or league were matched up against one another several times throughout the regular season as well as the postseason.

“Our schedule was just a little bit different with kind of seeing the same teams over and over,” Urquhart said. “We had to do that because of the number of teams in our immediate area and how far we were willing to travel to play a non-conference game. That was something different than we’re normally used to, but that was part of handling the situation.”

There were also a number of behind-the-scenes hurdles to clear to not only get the players back on the field, but the fans back into stadiums as well.

“There’s a lot of off-field things that people didn’t see in terms of all of the forms we signed and all the safety restrictions that we asked not only our coaches and players to abide by, but all the fans and organizers and officials as well,” Urquhart said.

That included events such as the state tournaments, which saw the seniors return to Segra Park in Columbia while the juniors were able to hold their tourney at Riley Park in Sumter.