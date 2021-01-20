USC Aiken rallies, holds off FMU 70-66

FLORENCE, S.C. − A second-half surge by the USC Aiken men's basketball team helped erase an 11-point deficit and the Pacers held off a late comeback attempt by Francis Marion University to pull out a 70-66 victory Wednesday at Smith University Center.

The Patriots are now 2-3 overall and in Peach Belt Conference play with a matchup against UNC Pembroke slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The FMU women will also return to action against the Braves at 1:30 p.m.

Francis Marion led 48-37 with 14:11 remaining in the game, but a 7-0 run by the Pacers (4-2, 3-1) brought them back to within four.

FMU maintained its lead until the 5:10 mark when Gus Rowland's second-chance bucket after a turnover gave USC Aiken its first advantage since the opening minutes of the game.

The USCA lead was five when Ben Jones connected on a three-pointer for his only bucket of the game to pull the Patriots back to within 68-66 with just nine seconds remaining.

USC Aiken's Jakobi Pearson was then fouled and missed both ensuing free throws, but FMU could not get the rebound and had to foul the Pacers again.