USC Aiken rallies, holds off FMU 70-66

FLORENCE, S.C. − A second-half surge by the USC Aiken men's basketball team helped erase an 11-point deficit and the Pacers held off a late comeback attempt by Francis Marion University to pull out a 70-66 victory Wednesday at Smith University Center.
The Patriots are now 2-3 overall and in Peach Belt Conference play with a matchup against UNC Pembroke slated for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The FMU women will also return to action against the Braves at 1:30 p.m.
Francis Marion led 48-37 with 14:11 remaining in the game, but a 7-0 run by the Pacers (4-2, 3-1) brought them back to within four.
FMU maintained its lead until the 5:10 mark when Gus Rowland's second-chance bucket after a turnover gave USC Aiken its first advantage since the opening minutes of the game.
The USCA lead was five when Ben Jones connected on a three-pointer for his only bucket of the game to pull the Patriots back to within 68-66 with just nine seconds remaining.
USC Aiken's Jakobi Pearson was then fouled and missed both ensuing free throws, but FMU could not get the rebound and had to foul the Pacers again.
Latreavin Black then missed both of his free throw attempts as Ja'Von Anderson grabbed the rebound for FMU with time winding down. His desperation heave from downtown failed to connect, however, and the Pacers got the rebound and made their last two shots from the charity stripe to walk away with the victory.
Francis Marion spent much of the second half without Holden Redparth, who led the team with 11 points at the break. He was in foul trouble early and eventually fouled out despite only playing about six minutes in the second stanza.
In his absence, Langston Gaither picked up the scoring slack with a game-high 27 points − including four shots from beyond the three-point arc.
But he and Redparth were the only players in double figures for the Patriots. Alex Cox was next with seven points followed by Anderson and West Florence's Darius Dawson with six apiece.
Dawson did set a new career high with 14 rebounds, but the Patriots were out-rebounded in the game 45-37 overall and the Pacers had 19 offensive rebounds compared to FMU's 12.
USCA also beat the Patriots in the paint 34-22. The Pacers had five players post double figures led by Anyeuri Castillo (16) and Black (14).
Black also finished with 13 rebounds and Pearson turned in a double-double as well with 11 points and 10 boards.