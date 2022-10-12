Vecic gets aggressive, ousts top-seeded Chang at Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. – Alexandra Vecic is still finding her game again.

The Singen, Germany native lost most her season to an injury, and has really only played a pair of tournaments in California injury-free since then, she said.

So the McLeod for Health Florence Open was a golden opportunity to try to regain a feel for playing in a tournament at a high level again.

Wednesday was certainly a showcase for that as Vecic was able rally past Hanna Chang, the top seed in singles play, for a 6-7 (2), 6-0, 6-1 victory at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.

Vecic advances to face Mell Elizabeth Reasco Gonzalez, who earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Lauren Proctor on Wednesday as well.

“It’s always tough coming back after injury, because you didn’t have a lot of matches, and the matches you had were kind of like, not realistic,” Vecic said. “I’m mostly just trying to get matches and get a feeling for the matches again and being at a tournament again.

“Just happy to be back.”

It took a while for her to get a feel for Wednesday’s contest against Chang. The first set was a back-and-forth duel that eventually went to the top seed, but Vecic did come out of it with what turned out to be a winning strategy the rest of the way.

“It was a really hard fight…the first set was very long,” she said. “I was kind of trying to find my game in the first set and she played very well – she’s a really hard opponent, obviously.

“And in the second and third sets, I just found my aggressive game.”

The results spoke for themselves. After a grueling first set, Vecic didn’t drop a game in the second set to force a winner-take-all third. It was back-and-forth again to begin with, but after being knotted at 1-1, Vecic found her aggressiveness again and rattled off five straight games for the victory.

“I was the more aggressive player and I think that was the difference,” she said. “…I just tried to play much more aggressively in the second and third sets, and I think that was the key to winning the match.”

Chang wasn’t the only top singles seed ousted Wednesday. France’s Tiphanie Fiquet went the distance with second-seeded Justina Mikulskyte as well before pulling out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win.

She’ll face Catherine Aulia in the next round after Aulia earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Trinity Collegiate School’s Allie Murrell, who earned a wild card spot for the match.

Fiquet and Mikulskyte also made up the No. 2 doubles team, but fell to Samantha Crawford and Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-0 later in the day.

Fifth-seeded Ana Sofia Sanchez also advanced in singles play along with third-seeded Grace Min.

Thursday's opening matches have been pushed back to 11 a.m. to account for the weather.