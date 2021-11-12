Venison recipes

Mix meatball mixture (refrigerate 2-24 hours), and prepare mustard dipping sauce. On the day of cooking, prepare the batter. Make the meat mixture into 1-inch meatballs or larger meatballs if you’re serving these meatballs as a main dish. Heat oil to 350 degrees. (You can fry the meatballs in a heavy iron skillet or a Dutch oven, but the frying is easier to control in a fryer. Using a slotted metal spoon, dip each meatball in the batter, coat thoroughly, and tap to knock-off excess. Put the meatball on the spoon into the oil for 10 seconds or so to allow the meatball to begin cooking and hold together, and then slide the spoon out. We generally cook 5-6 meatballs at a time in our fryer. Once cooked, remove the meatballs, and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with the mustard dipping sauce. These meatballs are also delicious heated-up.