Venison recipes

Researchers have proved that venison, a heart-friendly meat, contains fewer calories than the same size serving of chicken or turkey and one-half the calories of ham or ground chuck. Venison also has more protein than freshwater or saltwater fish and one-tenth as many fat grams as ground chuck. A rich source of trace minerals, including calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, phosphorus and iron, venison has a cholesterol content comparable to chicken and turkey. Through the past 50+ years, our family has eaten venison and I have included some of our favorite recipes. Many restaurants and exclusive clubs nationwide feature farm-raised venison on their menus.
How to prepare ground venison
The deer’s shoulders and neck contain delicious meat that can be ground up.
1) Mix cooled deer meat (partially frozen works well) with beef trimmings available at the butcher’s, and grind together in the following proportions:
- 50 pounds of venison – cut into pieces.
- 40 pounds of beef trimmings.
- 10 pounds of pork trimmings.
2) Grind the mixture at least twice for a finer texture. Be sure to mix the ground meat and trimmings thoroughly with your hands.
3) Treat this ground meat in the same way you do ground round. Substitute this ground venison in any of your recipes calling for ground beef.
How to prepare ground venison sausage (not in casings)
1) Mix cooled or partly frozen deer meat with trimmings available at the butcher’s, and grind together in the following proportions:
- 50 pounds of venison – cut into pieces.
- 40 pounds of pork trimmings.
- 10 pounds of beef trimmings.
2) Grind the mixture at least twice for a finer texture. Be certain to mix the ground meat and trimmings thoroughly with your hands.
Backwoods lasagna
This delicious recipe makes a large recipe of lasagna and freezes well. We’ve had numbers of non-hunters eat this dish and never realize it was prepared with venison.
Ingredients:
3 cloves garlic minced
1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
2 #1 cans tomatoes
1 teaspoon pepper
1 #1 can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons minced parsley
5 pounds ground venison or mixture of half ground venison and half venison sausage
24 ounces Swiss cheese
2 (24 ounce) cartons cottage cheese
Grated Parmesan cheese
1 (16 ounce) box wide lasagna noodles
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon oregano
2 medium onions chopped
3 tablespoons olive oil
Preparation:
Brown the ground venison with the garlic, onions and olive oil. Add the tomato paste, tomatoes, tomato sauce and seasonings. Cover, and simmer for 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 350 degrees, while boiling the lasagna noodles according to package directions. (We prefer to use the lasagna noodles that don’t require cooking). Grease two 9x13 pans, and alternate layers of cooked noodles, meat sauce, Swiss cheese, cottage cheese, etc. Top last layer with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven for 45 minutes or longer, according to taste. Allow the dish to cool for 30 minutes or so after cooking and removing from the oven to make cutting easier. Generally we eat one pan of lasagna, and then freeze the other to reheat later.
Venison sausage balls – appetizer
Our family members think we can’t have winter holidays without these sausage balls. We especially enjoy them because this recipe can be doubled and quadrupled easily and still tastes delicious. Too, they freeze well.
Ingredients:
1 pound sharp cheese, grated, or use pre-grated sharp cheese for ease of preparation
1 pound hot venison sausage
3 cups low-fat Bisquick
2 tablespoons water
Preparation:
Crumble, and fry sausage. Drain on paper towels. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Roll into 1-inch balls with hands. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until brown. You also can make these sausage balls early in the week, cook them 15 minutes and then reheat them later. Or, you can cook them for 15 minutes, freeze them, later thaw them and reheat.
Italian venison pie
These pies actually taste better if you cook them and then heat them up later to eat. Often we’ll make four to six of these pies at a time and freeze some of them.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground venison
1/3-cup green pepper, chopped
1/2-cup onion, chopped
3/4-cup water
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
1 1-1/2-ounce package dry spaghetti sauce mix
1/3-cup Parmesan cheese
1-1/2-cups mozzarella cheese
1 deep-dish pie crust or 2 smaller pie crusts
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brown the venison in large skillet and drain. Add green pepper and onion, and cook about 2 minutes. Stir in water, tomato paste and dry spaghetti sauce mix. Pierce the pie shell with a fork in several places. Sprinkle half of Parmesan cheese over the bottom of the pie shell, and spread half of the meat mixture over the cheese. Add 1 cup of mozzarella cheese over meat. Add rest of meat, and sprinkle rest of Parmesan cheese on top. Bake on cookie sheet 15 minutes, or until crust browns. Put remainder of mozzarella cheese on top, and return to the oven until the cheese melts. Makes 1 pie. Freezes well.
Crockpot venison vegetable soup
Our daughter-in-law is a wonderful cook, and this recipe from her is easy to prepare and has a delicious flavor.
Ingredients:
1 pound ground venison
1 onion, chopped
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
2 16-ounce cans diced tomatoes
1 can lima beans (15 ounces)
1 can French sliced green beans (15 ounces)
2 cans sliced carrots
1 can kernel corn
Garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. (We also add 1-2 teaspoons Penzey’s Sunny Spain seasoning, that you can order from www.penzeys.com)
Preparation:
Sauté meat, onion and garlic in olive oil in a skillet until the onions are clear. Drain the meat on paper towels. Put tomatoes in a crockpot. Fill one can with water, and pour into the crockpot. Add drained cans of lima beans, green beans, carrots and corn to the crockpot. Next mix in the cooked meat, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, pepper and Sunny Spain seasoning, if available, according to taste. Cook on high for 3-4 hours.
Batter-fried venison meatballs – appetizer or main dish
This recipe for moist meatballs inside a crispy exterior is easily doubled or quadrupled.
Meatball ingredients:
1-1/2-pounds ground venison (can be a mixture of ground venison and venison sausage)
1/2-cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons onion
1/4-cup non-alcoholic beer
3 eggs
Salt, pepper
Batter Ingredients:
4 teaspoons salad oil
1-1/2-cups flour
2/3-cup non-alcoholic beer (we usually use 1 cup of non-alcoholic beer, but the batter needs to be thick)
1 teaspoon baking powder
Salt, pepper
Dipping sauce ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise (we prefer Hellmann’s for this recipe)
1/2 cup mustard
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (You can adjust the seasonings to make it spicier.)
Preparation:
Mix meatball mixture (refrigerate 2-24 hours), and prepare mustard dipping sauce. On the day of cooking, prepare the batter. Make the meat mixture into 1-inch meatballs or larger meatballs if you’re serving these meatballs as a main dish. Heat oil to 350 degrees. (You can fry the meatballs in a heavy iron skillet or a Dutch oven, but the frying is easier to control in a fryer. Using a slotted metal spoon, dip each meatball in the batter, coat thoroughly, and tap to knock-off excess. Put the meatball on the spoon into the oil for 10 seconds or so to allow the meatball to begin cooking and hold together, and then slide the spoon out. We generally cook 5-6 meatballs at a time in our fryer. Once cooked, remove the meatballs, and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with the mustard dipping sauce. These meatballs are also delicious heated-up.
Venison sausage muffins
This recipe came to us from our good friends, Jim and Sherry Crumley, the creator of Trebark. We enjoy these muffins at any time of the day, but they’re especially good for breakfast or to carry in your pocket when you’re hunting.
Ingredients:
1 spice cake mix
Eggs
Oil
Water
1 pound hot venison sausage
Preparation:
Make spice cake, according to box directions using amounts of eggs, oil and water suggested on the box. 1 pound hot venison sausage or can use mild sausage. Mix cooked sausage into cake batter. Pour into greased muffin tins, and bake according to cake instructions. (Makes 24 muffins).