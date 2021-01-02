Veteran FMU women's squad poised to make waves in 2021

“Kiana stepped into our program as a sophomore transfer from Wright State and we kind of watched her grow,” Porter said. “She didn’t see a lot of time her freshman year and we really threw her into the fire and started her as a sophomore playing about 30 minutes every night.

“What I’ve seen since then is a just a players who’s very coachable and has a super work ethic. We’re excited for what this season means for her.”

Porter is looking to see more consistency out of Adderton this season and the team as a whole with the group of returning players that will be on the floor. Senior point guard Camryn Johnson (3.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) will run the offense again and the Patriots will get a boost with the return of senior guard Abigail Bullock. Bullock tore her ACL early in the season last year and FMU lost its third-leading scorer at the time (8.4 ppg).

“We lost a veteran guard who not only provided scoring, but veteran leadership on the court,” Porter said. “So getting her back is big.”

Jasmyne May, a combo guard and NCAA Division I transfer from Oral Roberts University, should also provide some offensive spark after sitting out all but one game last season with a broken hand.