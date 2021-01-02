Veteran FMU women's squad poised to make waves in 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team will play a familiar slate of teams this season as the COVID-19 pandemic has produced a conference-only schedule for the Peach Belt.
Fortunately for coach Jeri Porter’s group, more than half of the team is comprised of seniors and returning veterans who have a lot of PBC experience under their belts.
FMU was tabbed to finish fourth in the preseason coaches’ poll as the Patriots also return a lot of talent among that group from a squad that went 14-13 last season and 10-10 in conference play.
“It absolutely helps,” Porter said of her team’s returning experience. “We’ve got six seniors on this team, all of whom have seen at least two or three years of Peach Belt competition. So there's a bit of familiarity in regard to just having a lot of players know what to expect in terms of the teams they’ll see in January and February.”
The season tips off Wednesday at Georgia College with a 3:30 p.m. matchup. The home opener is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Georgia Southwestern.
Leading the charge for the Patriots once again will be Kiana Adderton, who enters her final season coming off a strong junior campaign that helped her earn a selection to the All-PBC First Team. She finished with averages of 17 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
“Kiana stepped into our program as a sophomore transfer from Wright State and we kind of watched her grow,” Porter said. “She didn’t see a lot of time her freshman year and we really threw her into the fire and started her as a sophomore playing about 30 minutes every night.
“What I’ve seen since then is a just a players who’s very coachable and has a super work ethic. We’re excited for what this season means for her.”
Porter is looking to see more consistency out of Adderton this season and the team as a whole with the group of returning players that will be on the floor. Senior point guard Camryn Johnson (3.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) will run the offense again and the Patriots will get a boost with the return of senior guard Abigail Bullock. Bullock tore her ACL early in the season last year and FMU lost its third-leading scorer at the time (8.4 ppg).
“We lost a veteran guard who not only provided scoring, but veteran leadership on the court,” Porter said. “So getting her back is big.”
Jasmyne May, a combo guard and NCAA Division I transfer from Oral Roberts University, should also provide some offensive spark after sitting out all but one game last season with a broken hand.
Scarlett Gilmore is also back for her sophomore season after a breakout year as freshman in which injuries forced into a starting role for FMU. She finished averaging 8.6 points a game.
“She started about the last 20 games for us last year and led us in scoring some nights,” Porter said of Gilmore. “So we’re excited about her coming back as a sophomore with a lot of minutes already under her belt.”
The Patriots also brought a class of five newcomers in for this year, including freshman point guard Aniyah Oliver out of Goose Creek. Oliver was part of three state championship teams with the Gators, including each of the last two years.
FMU also added a post presence in Spring Valley High’s Lauren Taylor, a 6-foot forward.
“These are two kids that have stepped on the floor already in our first five or six weeks of practice and really made some waves,” Porter said. “You’ll definitely see them on the floor quite a bit as we get into the season.
“We like the nucleus of this team with the senior leadership and the newcomers that are learning and growing every day.”