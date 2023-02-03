FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team will open its 2023 campaign Saturday with a road doubleheader at USC Aiken. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

The Patriots will play their home opener the following day, Sunday, at 1 p.m. with a twinbill against Augusta University. Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

“The ladies are ready to play some outside competition and we are excited to start the season,” voiced long-time coach Stacey Vallee.

Vallee welcomes back 11 letterwinners, including five position starters, from last season’s 33-22 squad that advanced to the conference tournament final and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament. Vallee enters her 18th year on the Patriot bench with a 511-347-1 mark.

Two weeks ago, FMU was picked to finish third according to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Coaches’ Preseason poll.

“I feel good about where we are," Vallee said. "We have a talented group of young ladies. We have addresses some areas where we thought we needed improvement, and I think we will get contributions from all aspects of the roster − returnees, transfers, and freshmen. This group also has a veteran feel to it with plenty of experience playing the college game.

“We are really close to being satisfied with all three phases of the game...offense, defense and pitching. Our offensive lineup is much deeper and we have added speed. In the field, we are better defensively than last year, and in the pitching circle, we start the season with a staff mentality as we return two starters and have some newcomers who will contribute.”

Leading the Patriot returnees are a trio of seniors: outfielder Danielle Karacson (.345 avg., 44 runs, school-record 22 doubles, 6 HR, 39 RBI), first baseman Savana Rosson (.338, school-record 16 HR, 47 RBI) and middle infielder Megan Matsil (.307, 5 HR, 36 RBI).

Other returning starters include junior right fielder Katie Smith (.310), junior first baseman Grace Trautman (.306), junior catcher Lauren Smallwood (.273) and sophomore second baseman Lauren Nodine (.140).

The Patriots averaged 5.76 runs scored per game in 2022 and ranked 38th nationally in total runs scored.

Both Karacson and Rosson are included in the first-ever D2 Top 100 player rankings, entitled the "Extra Elite 100,” compiled by Extra Inning Softball. Karacson enters this season on the cusp of setting new program career records for doubles and walks.

Two of three starters pitchers return from 2022 in the form of senior right-handers Rachel Davis (15-10 record, 2.93 ERA) and Casey Kurent (10-4, 3.49).

The roster includes 11 newcomers and one red-shirt freshman. The first-year players are led by junior infielder Makayla Cuthbertson, a transfer from Coker University; sophomore outfielder Avery Bellai (UNC Charlotte); graduate catcher Reagan Glanz (Newberry College); senior first baseman Taylor Watford (UAB); freshman outfielder Anderson Thrower (Hanahan High School); freshman infielder Madalyn White (Heide Trask High School in North Carolina); and right-handed pitchers Jenna Walling (First Baptist School) and Jordan Rivera (Mayfield High School in New Mexico).

Watford is a native of Lamar and a former all-state player at Hartsville High School. She began her college career at Ole Miss, where she played two seasons.

According to Vallee, the probable starting outfield will be a mix of Karacson, Smith Bellai, and Anderson. First base will be manned by Rosson, Trautman, or Watford with one of the other occupying the designated player position.

Matsil will start at second base, with Cuthbertson or White at shortstop and Cuthbertson, White, or Watford at the hot corner. Red-shirt freshman Paige Strickland is coming off an injury, but should also see time in the middle infield.

Smallwood and Glanz will compete for the starting nod behind the plate.

Davis will be the probable starter in the circle for Saturday’s opener.

“Cuthbertson will lead off for us and set the table for our power hitters, who should be better protected this year by a line-up that features run producers all the way through spot No. 9," Vallee said. "It will be a group effort.”

The team’s 50-game schedule includes a pair of in-season tournaments and 28 home contests.

The Conference Carolinas Tournament is slated for April 27-30 at Tyger River Park in Duncan.