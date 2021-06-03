Veteran Post 1 squad set for return of American Legion baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart and his team treated the 2020 season like any normal one, despite the fact that not much about it was normal.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all high school sports in March, and the American Legion baseball season was canceled not long after.

In its place, the South Carolina American Summer League was formed with many of the same teams and players, and by late June the sound of gloves popping and the ping of aluminum bats could be heard again.

“We wanted to treat it the same as any other Legion year even though it technically wasn’t sponsored by Legion at the state and national level,” Urquhart said. “Post 1 continued their support of the program and we put a team out there like a number of other teams across the state, and we had a good season.”

Even so, Urquhart is glad that American Legion baseball is back, and he’s looking to pick things up right where his squad left off as they get set for the 2021 opener Friday in the Post 1 Invitational Tournament.

The three-day event features eight teams divided into two Pools. The field includes Post 1, Manning, Sumter and newly formed Lower Florence squad led by South Florence coach Kenny Gray.