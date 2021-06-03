Veteran Post 1 squad set for return of American Legion baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart and his team treated the 2020 season like any normal one, despite the fact that not much about it was normal.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all high school sports in March, and the American Legion baseball season was canceled not long after.
In its place, the South Carolina American Summer League was formed with many of the same teams and players, and by late June the sound of gloves popping and the ping of aluminum bats could be heard again.
“We wanted to treat it the same as any other Legion year even though it technically wasn’t sponsored by Legion at the state and national level,” Urquhart said. “Post 1 continued their support of the program and we put a team out there like a number of other teams across the state, and we had a good season.”
Even so, Urquhart is glad that American Legion baseball is back, and he’s looking to pick things up right where his squad left off as they get set for the 2021 opener Friday in the Post 1 Invitational Tournament.
The three-day event features eight teams divided into two Pools. The field includes Post 1, Manning, Sumter and newly formed Lower Florence squad led by South Florence coach Kenny Gray.
Post 1 will play Dalzell on Friday at 7 p.m. at Legion Field before taking on Orangeburg (11 a.m.) and Aiken (6:30 p.m.) on Saturday. Sunday will feature four games between the two pools with the championship set for 6:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Florence made the SCAL playoffs and went 18-8 in the abbreviated 2020 season. Post 1 and brings back the majority of that same squad along with some key new additions.
The big losses include Anthony Hopkins, who served as one of the team’s top starters for the last three seasons, pitcher Parker Moore and shortstop Korique Rainey.
Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass, who missed his senior season with an injury, has been cleared to run the bases and bunt, Urquhart said, but the team is still awaiting word from the University of South Carolina about when or if he might be cleared to return to normal activities.
“He’s going to do what he can to do his rehab work with us,” the Post 1 coach said. “If we need a pinch runner he can do that. He’s not cleared to swing – and he might not be.
“…Other than that he’ll be kind of like another assistant coach helping out.”
But Pendergrass is hardly the only veteran as Noah Carter, Owen Taylor and Robbie Jordan have all been with the program for at least three years, not to mention returners Caleb Oakley, Mikey Morris, George Floyd and Kody Hanna among others.
The pitching rotation could be especially deep with Floyd, Jordan and South Florence ace Aydin Palmer in the mix along with Josh Collins (Francis Marion) and Lake View’s Thomas Skipper, who served as the closer last year.
Owen Taylor and Noah Skeen are also back in the mix as well along with Trinity Collegiate’s Tanner Hall.
“Our pitching staff is really good; really deep,” Urquhart said. “We’ve got multiple power arms – mid-to upper 80’s-type guys. Last time we had that was 2017 I guess.”
A number of those pitchers will also likely contribute in some way in the field and at the plate as flexibility will be another strength for Post 1 this year, Urquhart added.
Parker Winfield, A’Shani McFarland, Keyshawn McDonald, Floyd and Palmer will likely all see time in the outfield with Taylor, Morris, Caleb Rogers and Hanna in the infield. Carter and Oakley will share time behind the dish again and at designated hitter.
Trinity’s Jacob Adams and Winfield are also options at catcher as well.
“We’ve got a good problem,” Urquhart said. “Normally we keep about 11 or 12 hitters that we can rotate in or out. Right now, we’re 15 deep and we might be 16 deep offensively. Obviously there are only nine positions available, so we’re looking for that to work itself out by playoff time.
“…I’d rather have this problem with guys wanting more playing time than having six or seven guys that I trust and having to scrounge out a couple other slots.”