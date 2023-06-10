FLORENCE, S.C. – While the offense continues to be a mystery from game to game, Florence coach Derick Urquhart is certainly glad for the stability he’s gotten on the mound.

On Saturday against Pee Dee, Landon Vick and Dylan Wiegel provided Post 1 with even more than that.

The duo combined on a one-hit shutout in what turned out to be a 1-0 victory for Florence in the matinee League II matchup at American Legion Field.

Post 1 improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in league play while the Patriots fell to 0-4 and 0-4. Florence will travel to Horry on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game while Pee Dee will host Georgetown in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.

“Throwing strikes was the main goal of today,” Vick said following his outing. “I came back from the beach last week and I needed to just throw strikes and try to get the team a win.”

He did his part with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Hunter Matthews’ one-out single in the top of the first was the only base knock he allowed and the only one given up all day by Florence pitching.

Vick finished with two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen.

“The main focus was throwing strikes, getting hitters out and getting weak contact,” he said. “…I try to keep calm, keep my focus and throw strikes and make it through as long as I could.”

The effort was much-needed. Post 1’s pitching depth was tested this week with Saturday marking the fifth game in six days.

But Florence needed just two arms against the Pats as Wiegel turned in 2 1/3 innings of perfect work to close out the victory.

“We were short on pitchers and we needed Landon to go multiple innings and (then) Dylan come in like he did against Georgetown (on Monday) and pick up where Landon left off,” Urquhart said. “Glad we got the performance.

“…That’s what we’ve got to have. Going into next week we kind of start our stretch here at the end of June where we’ve got a bunch of games in a bunch of days and we need our pitching to continue to throw well like that.”

But the pitching dominance wasn’t limited to one side. Pee Dee starter MyKel Croker turned in his own stellar outing Saturday with six innings of two-hit ball with one strikeout, one walk and two hit batsmen.

“MyKel pitched great for us once again,” Patriots coach Josh Guthrie said. “…He’s a speedster in the outfield and we tried him on the mound and he’s got some craftiness.”

One of the two HBPs proved costly, however. After K.J. Hughes was plunked with one out in the bottom of the third, Jake Hardee came through with the biggest hit of the game as his single allowed an already running Hughes to make it to third.

Up stepped Brody Cook, who lifted a fly ball to center field that was more than deep enough to score Hughes for what turned out to be the only run of the afternoon.

“His guy pitched a little bit better than our guy,” Guthrie said. “We didn’t execute – left four men on base. And once again that continues to be our story.

“We’ve got to be able to put the guys across when we get them on base.”

Post 1’s Jackson Moore had the only other basehit in the game.