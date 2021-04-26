Victory at No. 1 doubles lifts West Florence past rival South 4-3

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys’ tennis team has held the edge in recent years against South Florence.
The Knights added another victory in the series Monday, but the rivalry match went down to the wire.
West’s No. 1 doubles team of J.R. Dawkins and Ben Richbourg earned a 6-4, 6-0 win over the Bruins’ Joshua Anderson and Antonio Soto-Mendoza to help the Knights claim at 4-3 victory at the SFHS tennis courts.
The two teams will play again on Thursday at WFHS at 5 p.m. West improved to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in Region 6-4A while South fell to 2-7 in region play.
It was a fitting ending to a match that could have gone either way as three of the six early matches went to third-set tiebreakers.
Richbourg’s contest against Soto-Mendoza was one of the more hotly-contested ones. He took the first set 6-3 before Soto-Mendoza rallied with a 6-0 sweep in the second set.
The tiebreaker lasted all the way to 13-11, with Soto-Mendoza pulling out the victory.
In another tight matchup, WF’s Tallon Cannon and South’s Bryce Jackson went the distance. Cannon won the first set 6-2, Jackson took the second 6-3 and the two battled until Cannon came away with the 10-8 win in the tiebreaker.
That was the victory that set up the final showdown at No. 1 doubles after the teams split the other matches.
Jonathan Braddock and Matthew Brasington rallied to give the Knights a win at No. 2 doubles. They defeated Cameron White and Walker Hubbard 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
Dawkins won his singles match against Anderson 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 1 singles while the Bruins’ Cannon Gerald defeated West’s Michael Schiesz 7-5, 6-4 at No. 3.
R.J. Mack got South’s first victory of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Alex Moore.