LATTA, S.C. -- Chris Page and Genesis Anderson have state championship rings from their days as Latta athletes. They'll try for the same goals as coaches.

Page was a star on the Vikings' football team and 2001 state championship boys' basketball squad. In basketball, he was a teammate of future North Carolina and NBA star Raymond Felton. Page takes over for Chris German (also a Latta hoops teammate from 2001), who is leaving to work with the Marion County School District's Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In 2001, Page was captain of the basketball team and region player of the year. He was also a three-time all-state selection, as well as all-state and all-region pick in football.

Page was an assistant and JV coach the previous nine years.

"This is a perfect opportunity," Page said. "I get to coach where I graduated from and won a championship at. This is just a good opportunity, and I'm blessed."

Page already has his vision for the program.

"I just want to bring the excitement back to when I played in high school. We pressed the whole game from start to finish," Page said."I want them taking advantage of what the defense gives them and making smart plays."

Anderson, a former Latta volleyball and softball star who won two state softball crowns, takes over the volleyball program for Kim Bean. Anderson, who was Latta's 2017 valedictorian, was all-state. She was also a North-South volleyball selection and region player of the year.

Last season, Anderson was an assistant and jv coach for volleyball.

"I have always loved the sport of volleyball," Anderson said. "It's always been something that's fun for me to do. I'm excited to foster the love I have for the sport that gave so much to me. We lost a lot of seniors this past year, so it's going to be a growing season."

Anderson is now coaching athletes she mentored at Viking camps.

"It's surreal," she said. "Honestly, that wasn't in my plan. But once (Bean) kind of brought me in, I found it great to be back on the court. I'm excited to now be the head coach."