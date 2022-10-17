Villarreal delivers 1-0 FMU road victory

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Luis Villarreal came off the Francis Marion University bench and delivered the match-winning score with 16:02 remaining as the Patriots claimed a 1-0 road win over Belmont Abbey College, Monday night (Oct. 17) in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer action.

Francis Marion ups its overall record to 6-5-4 overall and moves into a tie for fourth place with a 5-2-2 conference mark.

FMU will play at first-place Converse University in Spartanburg on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Patriots will conclude their regular season on Saturday with a 7 p.m. Senior Night match against Erskine College.

The goal-scoring sequence began with a throw by Matias Morales, continued with a cross into the six-yard box by Alvaro Zamora, and an eventual shot by Javier Bello that was stopped by Belmont Abbey goalkeeper Will Whitman. The Crusaders’ back line then attempted to clear the ball, but it only got as far as Villarreal who corralled the ball near the top of the penalty area. His 17-yard blast found its way into the lower left corner of the goal for Villarreal’s second goal of the season.

Francis Marion outshot the Crusaders 7-5, and for the second match in a row, the Patriots took all the corner kicks in the match (5).

FMU goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo was forced to make only one save while posting his second consecutive clean sheet and fifth shutout of the season. Whitman recorded four saves.

Villarreal and midfielder Hugo Jonsson led FMU with two shots apiece.

--FMU ATHLETICS

VOLLEYBALL

FMU 3

S. Wesleyan 0

FLORENCE, S.C -- A trio of Patriots registered nine kills each to propel Francis Marion University to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-12 win.

FMU improves to 12-8 overall and bumps its conference mark to 7-4, while SWU drops to 3-18 and 1-11. The Patriots will return to action on the road Wednesday when they visit the University of Mount Olive at 6 p.m.

FMU setters Kaylee Gillespie and Meghan Scharpenberg guided the Francis Marion offense as Gillespie handed out 24 assists and Scharpenberg dished out 12. The Boiling Springs native also posted two aces with no service errors on 12 serves.

Middle blockers Lily Walton and Kalee Peter along with outside hitter Katie Kemp each grabbed nine kills. Walton posted her nine kills on only 19 swings with a .421 hitting percentage.

Patriot libero Zoie Larkins and outside hitter Lexi Albright dug up 12 balls each, while Albright led the squad with three service aces.

As a team, Francis Marion had a season-best .348 hitting percentage, while holding the Warriors to just .044.

--FMU ATHLETICS

GOLF

Garre leads,

Patriots 2nd

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Carlos Garre fired a 4-under-par 68 during Monday’s second round to assume the lead in the players’ standings and help propel Francis Marion to a second-place standing at the Pinetree Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament.

The final round will be played on Tuesday, with tee times starting at 9 a.m., at the 7,108-yard, par-72 Pinetree Country Club course.

Francis Marion tallied season-low equaling round of 289 over Monday’s opening 18 holes and trialed only Bradley University. The Patriots registered a 293 score during the second round and now trail Mercer University by 11 strokes, 571-582.

Garre shot 70 during the morning round, and combined with the 68, sits atop the race for medalist honors at six-under par 138 – holding a two-stroke margin. His afternoon round was one stroke shy of his career low round set in the Patriots’ last tournament. He is a graduate of North Myrtle Beach high School.

FMU’s Grant Sellers carded a career-best round of 67 in the morning and then shot 75 in the afternoon and is fifth in the players’ standings at two-under-par 142. Both Garre and Sellers eagled the 503-yard, par-5 seventh hole during the opening round. Garre also eagled the 588-yard, par-5, 11th hole during the second round.

Other Patriot golfers included Mitchell Vance (74-76=150) tied for 28th place, Pake June (78-74=152) tied for 35th position, and Michael Rials (85-84=169) in 63rd place.

June and Rials are both products of Trinity Collegiate School, while Sellers is from McBee and Vance is from Hartsville.

FMU’s Landen Seiffert is playing as an independent and is tied for 56th position with an 81-79=160 scorecard. The Florence Christian School product is playing in his first intercollegiate event.

--FMU ATHLETICS

WOMEN'S GOLF

Coker at

Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. -- The Cobras' Daniella Gyoni and Kathleen Escobar finished tied for 23rd individually shooting a 75, while Jenna Werle turned in a 78. Mack Taylor Bailey carded a 79, while Lora Ledbetter also turned in an 88. Haylie George also turned a 78 as an individual, shooting a team-best three birdies.

--COKER ATHLETICS