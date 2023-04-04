FLORENCE, S.C. – Graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield rapped out four hits and drove in two runs to help lead Francis Marion University to an 8-3 win over Augusta University on Tuesday in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion, with six consecutive wins, evens its season mark at 19-19, while Augusta drops to 17-16. The Patriots return to Conference Carolinas play this weekend with a three-game series at King University in Bristol, Tenn. The two squads will play a doubleheader on Friday at 1 p.m. and a single game on Saturday at noon.

Wakefield recorded his sixth career four-hit game, while extending his streak of safely reaching base to 30 games. The Gainesville, Ga., native had one five-hit game as a freshman in 2019.

Senior designated hitter Naphis Llanos went 3-for-5 with an RBI and graduate student right fielder Will Hardee had two hits, including his 56th career double – extending his own school record.

Senior right-hander Austin Moore (2-1), the second of seven Patriot hurlers, earned the win. The South Florence High School graduate relieved starter Tyler Reynolds and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

The three runs scored by Augusta were all unearned owing to a two-out error. Jack Hegan, Danny Leo, Ben Thornton, Cory Poulsen, and Josh Adams followed Moore and limited the Jaguars to three hits and no runs over the final six frames.

Francis Marion jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Two walks and a bunt single by sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley loaded the bases with no outs. Sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Wakefield and Llanos followed with RBI singles.

Augusta knotted the score at 3-3 in the next half inning. A two-run homer by catcher Mike Morrison highlighted the outburst.

The next four frames were fairly uneventful, except for back-to-back sliding catches by Hardee in right field to end the fifth inning.

The Patriots added three insurance runs in the eighth, two of them unearned. Junior shortstop Blake Falor led off with a walk and scored on junior left fielder Zack Summerville’s double down the left field line. Summerville later came home on a passed ball and Hardee, who walked, scored the third run on a wild pitch.

Augusta freshman right Brandon Byler (1-1) was the losing pitcher.