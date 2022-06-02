Walks, missed opportunities doom Flamingos in 5-3 loss to Macon

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Flamingos coach Lane Harvey didn’t believe any of his pitchers had particularly terrible outings Wednesday, he said.

But there was one glaring problem that ultimately cost his squad in a 5-3 loss to Macon – walks.

Five Florence hurlers combined to issue 16 free passes to the Bacon at Carolina Bank Field. Despite only four of them scoring, it proved to be enough as the Flamingos fell to 1-5 on the young season.

Florence was slated to play at Lexington County on Thursday before returning home Friday for a matchup with Asheboro at 7 p.m.

“Too many walks overall,” Harvey said. “We’ve got to do a better job of filling (the strike zone) up from the get-go. We made some good pitches throughout – I didn’t think guys had terrible outings. We just had some tough luck on some borderline calls. Could have gone either way.

“But I thought we competed for the most part. We made competitive pitches at the plate, just too many deep counts.”

The Flamingos actually weren’t burned too badly by the walks until the sixth inning. With Florence up 2-1, two walks and a double loaded the bases with no outs. Jalen Grant, the Flamingos’ second reliever of the evening, wound up taking the loss after walking in three runs as Macon took a 4-2 lead.

It was 5-2 in the ninth when Florence made things interesting. The Flamingos got one run in and loaded the bases with two outs, but wound up leaving the rest of the runners stranded on a groundout to second to end the game.

That was the other key issue for Harvey’s squad Wednesday night. Florence had several opportunities to cash in with men in scoring position, but the big game-changing hit never came.

The Flamingos had the bases juiced in the second and fourth innings and did not score either time.

“We’ve got to find a way to just have more timely knocks,” Harvey said. “We could have busted that thing open 6-1…or 5-1, 6-1, 7-1 early on but when you don’t take advantage of those opportunities – it comes back to bite you usually.”

Will Hardee and Kody Hanna each had doubles for the Flamingos and Hardee scored the first run of the evening for the home team in the bottom of the first to knot the game 1-1 at the time.

Mason Staz also doubled for Florence.

Starting pitcher Justin Lovell went four innings and gave up one run on no hits. He struck out six batters, but also walked seven.

Dalton Reeves drove in two runs to lead Macon.

