Walton scores twice as West Florence shuts out South Aiken 2-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Prior to this season, it had been seven years since the West Florence boys’ soccer team hosted a state playoff matchup.

It had been even longer since they’d reached the second round, but all that changed Wednesday.

The top-seeded Knights were coming off a first-round bye as they met up against South Aiken at Knight Stadium − and the home team didn’t disappoint.

Jayrd Walton scored a pair of goals and the WFHS defense clamped down as goalkeeper Zach Way finished with a shutout in a 2-0 win over the Thoroughbreds.

West (16-3) advances to face North Augusta on Friday in the third round – albeit on the road this time.

“I’m proud of my boys…they did really well tonight,” Knights coach Billy Andrews said afterwards. “They held their composure pretty well and we did what we had to do.”

The players relished the opportunity to compete in front of the home crowd in a playoff atmosphere, Walton added.

“It’s a very big feeling for us because we haven’t been past the first round in so long,” he said. “Being one of the high seeds and playing at home was great. The atmosphere out here was amazing.

“I loved it.”

Walton loved it even more as the evening wore on. After West missed a couple of early chances, it was Walton who took an overhead feed from senior Drew Shaw and buried it in the back of the net with just under 15 minutes remaining in the first half to give the Knights the lead.

“We played a really good team and they played well defensively,” Andrews said. “But we were determined to win this game. Scoring early was important to us. We had opportunities and we missed some of those opportunities.

“…We’ve still got to clean up a few things and hopefully we’ll get them cleaned up by Friday.”

The game was still tight for most of the second half. West had a couple of good scoring chances early before South Aiken followed with a few of its own. The Thoroughbreds received a free kick around the 22-minute mark, but that was saved by Way, who had another key stop moments later.

The Knights didn’t take full control until there was less than 13 minutes remaining. Junior midfielder Floyd Goodstein found his way in front of the net and had a clear path to the goal to shoot when he was taken out by a SA sliding player.

Though down for a few moments, Goodstein eventually got to his feet. Walton, however, was chosen to take the penalty kick and he connected once more to make it 2-0 West Florence.

Walton said he didn’t feel any added pressure before the kick, despite it being a potential turning point late in the game.

“It was either I score and we’re locked into the third round, or I miss it and we just play even harder to get another goal,” he said.

The Knights were able to lock things down defensively the rest of the way as they secured the shutout and a third-round matchup in North Aiken.

“We’ve just got to do the same things really,” Andrews said. “Just focus in, keep our composure and take care of business.”

