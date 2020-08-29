Warriors roll past Florence Christian 47-27

DILLON, S.C. – With its top quarterback sidelined by injury, Dillon Christian School turned to newcomer Cameron Sweat under center for Friday’s season opener against Florence Christian School.
The junior responded by going 10 of 13 for 240 yards and four combined touchdowns – two of which went to Adam Norman as an opportunistic offense and big-play defense carried the Warriors to a 47-27 victory.
The Sweat-Norman connection was good for four receptions and 157 yards. The duo started the scoring with a 45-yard hookup in the first quarter and finished with a 63-yard strike in the fourth that put DCS over the 40-point mark for the game.
In between, the Warriors got a pair interception returns for touchdowns and had three INTs total on the night. Josh Brown’s 53-yard return made it 12-0 in DCS’ favor in the second quarter and Logan Jones had a 43-yard pick-and-score late in the third.
The game wasn’t fully out of reach until the fourth quarter, however. Florence Christian had rallied from a 12-0 deficit to take a brief 13-12 lead in the third on a 44-yard pass from Robbie Jordan to Harrison Forehand.
But DCS followed with three straight trips to the end zone to go up 34-13 at one point and wound up scoring three times in the fourth quarter.
Derrick Baker 16 carries for 80 yards and a score to lead the Warriors on the ground. Cooper Lane and Caleb Boykin led the defense with 11 tackles each.
For the Eagles, Jordan threw for 119 yards while newcomer Juels Huntley rushed 12 times for 90 yards and a score.
FC 0 6 7 14 – 27
DC 6 6 14 21 – 47
FIRST QUARTER
DC – Adam Norman 45 pass from Cameron Sweat (Josh Brown kick failed), 6:30.
SECOND QUARTER
DC – Brown 53 INT return (run failed), 9:53.
FC – Juels Huntley 3 run (Luke Windham kick), 1:34.
THIRD QUARTER
FC – Harrison Forehand 38 pass from Robbie Jordan (pass failed), 7:04.
DC – Sweat 4 run (pass failed), 3:55.
DC – Logan Jones 46 INT return (Hayden Hickman pass from Sweat), 2:42.
FOURTH QUARTER
DC – Derrick Baker 7 run (Norman pass from Sweat), 11:47.
FC – Ethan Kelly 4 run (Windham kick), 7:47.
DC – Norman 63 pass from Sweat (Brown kick), 7:17.
FC – Juw-El Huntley 4 run (Windham kick), 6:19.
DC – Hickman 9 pass from Sweat (Brown kick failed), 5:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FC: Juels Huntley 12-90, TD; Ethan Kelly 12-65, TD; Harrison Forehand 5-55; D.J. Huntley 5-19; Daniel Coates 4-5; Juw-El Huntley 2-6, TD; Robbie Jordan 3-(-23). DC: Derrick Baker 16-80, TD; Cameron Sweat 16-63, TD; Hayden Hickman 2-10; Adam Norman 1-14; Logan Jones 1-5.
PASSING – FC: Robbie Jordan 11-22-119, TD, 3 INT. DC: Cameron Sweat 10-13-240, 3 TDs; Trent Johnson 0-1-0, INT.
RECEIVING – FC: Harrison Forehand 2-50, TD; Juw-El Huntley 1-20; Emekah Johnson 5-33; Ethan Kelly 2-10; Juels Huntley 1-6. DC: Adam Norman 4-157, 2 TDs; Hayden Hickman 3-73, TD; Logan Jones 1-10.
RECORDS: FC 0-1; DC 1-0.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian travels to Pee Dee Academy next Friday while Dillon Christian is on the road at St. John’s Christian.
