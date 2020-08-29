Warriors roll past Florence Christian 47-27

DILLON, S.C. – With its top quarterback sidelined by injury, Dillon Christian School turned to newcomer Cameron Sweat under center for Friday’s season opener against Florence Christian School.

The junior responded by going 10 of 13 for 240 yards and four combined touchdowns – two of which went to Adam Norman as an opportunistic offense and big-play defense carried the Warriors to a 47-27 victory.

The Sweat-Norman connection was good for four receptions and 157 yards. The duo started the scoring with a 45-yard hookup in the first quarter and finished with a 63-yard strike in the fourth that put DCS over the 40-point mark for the game.

In between, the Warriors got a pair interception returns for touchdowns and had three INTs total on the night. Josh Brown’s 53-yard return made it 12-0 in DCS’ favor in the second quarter and Logan Jones had a 43-yard pick-and-score late in the third.

The game wasn’t fully out of reach until the fourth quarter, however. Florence Christian had rallied from a 12-0 deficit to take a brief 13-12 lead in the third on a 44-yard pass from Robbie Jordan to Harrison Forehand.

But DCS followed with three straight trips to the end zone to go up 34-13 at one point and wound up scoring three times in the fourth quarter.