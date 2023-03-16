FLORENCE, S.C. – Four Francis Marion University spring sports teams will be at home this weekend, although impending weather has changed the start times for some of the events Friday.

The FMU baseball team (12-14, 6-6) will host Emmanuel College (12-11, 4-5) for a three-game Conference Carolinas series. Weather has shifted Friday’s single game to a 3 p.m. start on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m.

FMU coach Art Inabinet has indicted that the probable starters will be sophomore right-hander Robbie Jordan (2-2) on Friday and junior southpaw Chas DeBruhl (4-2) and senior righty Matt Dooley (2-0) on Saturday.

The 20-4 FMU softball team will open its Conference Carolinas schedule with a pair home doubleheaders this weekend. The Patriots will entertain North Greenville University (12-12) for a twinbill on Friday at 2 p.m. (please note the starting time has been moved up from 4 p.m.).

Head coach Stacey Vallee’s probable starters will be senior right-hander Rachel Davis (9-3) and freshman righty Jenna Walling (10-1).

The softball squad will then host Southern Wesleyan University (2-16) for a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.

On Saturday, the Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis teams will open conference play by hosting the University of Mount Olive at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts. Admission to the tennis matches is free. The Patriot men are 5-5 and ranked 44th in the most recent national rankings, while the FMU women are 5-4. The Mount Olive men (6-4) are ranked 42nd, and the UMO women are 4-9.

The Patriot golf team will compete in the ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley on Monday and Tuesday in Greenville, N.C.