FLORENCE, S.C. – Rain forecasted for this weekend has forced changes to the Pepsi Invitational Baseball Tournament at Francis Marion University.

The event was originally scheduled for three days, but has been condensed to two: Sunday and Monday.

The schedule will now have Francis Marion (2-2) facing USC Beaufort (1-4) at 2 p.m. on Sunday and Catawba College (3-1) playing USCB at 5 p.m.

All games will be played at FMU’s Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

Monday’s slate will have Catawba and USCB meeting at 11 a.m., Francis Marion playing Catawba at 2 p.m. and the Patriots facing USCB at 5 p.m.