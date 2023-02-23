FLORENCE, S.C. – Impending weather has forced some changes to the busy sports weekend for Francis Marion University.

The FMU baseball team (6-5, 3-0) will host the defending national champion and currently top-ranked North Greenville University Crusaders (11-0, 3-0) for a three-game Conference Carolinas series. Weather has shifted the series to a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday and a single game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Sparrow Stadium in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

The Swamp Fox Sizzler Softball Tournament hosted by Francis Marion has been pushed back a day. The event will now take place Sunday (game times 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.) and Monday (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.) at the FMU Softball Stadium.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.

On Sunday, the 10-2 Patriot softball team will face West Liberty University (1-7) at 11 a.m. and Bloomsburg University (0-0) at 3 p.m. On Monday, FMU will face Bloomsburg at 1:30 p.m. and West Liberty at 4 p.m.

The Francis Marion men’s and women’s tennis team will play at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday at 1 p.m. Those matches were originally set for Saturday, but were also affected by weather.

The FMU men's basketball team will open play in the Conference Carolinas Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company Tournament on Sunday evening. The seventh-seeded Patriots (13-13) will face 10th-seeded King University (7-21) at 5 p.m. in the Weisiger Center/Tom and Tracy Hannah Gym on the campus of Converse University in Spartanburg. The winner of Sunday’s contest will advance to face the host Valkyries (14-14) on Monday (Feb. 27) at 7 p.m. in the second round.

The Patriot women’s basketball team (20-6) secured the second seed in the women’s tournament and received a double-bye into the semifinal to be held Saturday, March 4, at Wofford College in Spartanburg. FMU will play in the second semifinal at 2:45 p.m.