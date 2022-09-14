WEDNESDAY'S COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU women's volleyball loses to UNCP

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Despite a career-high 24 kills from outside hitter Lexi Albright, Francis Marion lost 3-2 (13-25, 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8) to UNC Pembroke in Wednesday's Conference Carolinas opener.

Prior to match, members of the 2021 FMU squad that won the Conference Carolinas tournament title were presented with their championship rings.

On Wednesday, Albright tallied her career-high total while also hitting .365 and recording 17 digs and two service aces. Middle blocker Caroline Lucas registered nine kills and five blocks.

FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 43 assists and served three aces, while libero Katie Floyd added a team-high 19 digs and three aces.

Shannon Skryd paced the Braves (4-9, 1-0) with 18 kills and 12 digs, while setters Morgan Gibbs and Katie Pressley dished out 25 and 21 assists respectively.

Middle blocker Kalee Peter pounded out the clinching point for the Patriots at 25-21 to force the deciding set. Leading by a narrow 3-2 count, the Braves used a 9-1 spurt to help secure the victory, and take the initial upper hand in the annual Battle of I-95 series.

Francis Marion (5-5, 0-1) will host Erskine on Friday at 7 p.m. and Emmanuel on Saturday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Mars Hill 2

Francis Marion 1

MARS HILL, N.C. -- The Francis Marion women's soccer team lost 2-1 Wednesday to Mars Hill.

The Patriots (1-3-2) conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday against Lees-McRae College at 2 p.m. FMU will return home to face the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Mars Hill outshot the Patriots 13-7, with four Patriot tries being on target. The Lions (3-2-0) registered five shots on goal.

Forward Kylie Reif put away the Patriots’ lone goal in the 50th minute, her first collegiate score. It came from a Le’Landra Jarvis pass. Jarvis now leads the Patriots with two assists.