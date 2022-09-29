WEDNESDAY'S COLLEGES: FMU men's soccer ties Chowan at 2

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Forward Javier Bello scored on a rebound shot with 3:21 remaining the Francis Marion men's soccer team rallied to tie Chowan at 2 in Wednesday night's key Conference Carolinas match.

The two squads entered the contest in a tie for second place in the conference standings. FMU moves to 4-4-3 overall and 3-1-1 in conference play, while Chowan is now 3-4-2 and 3-1-1.

The Patriots were to have played at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday, but that match has been postponed because of the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Ian. FMU will next play on Wednesday at Barton for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Trailing 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Francis Marion forward Alvaro Zamora was fouled from behind as he streaked toward the penalty area. A Chowan player was issued a straight red card on the play resulting in a free kick from 20 yards out and the Patriots playing with a man advantage for the rest of the contest.

Zamora’s resulting free kick went directly into the Chowan defensive wall. Following four more FMU shots over the next two minutes, forward Jhancarlo Palmo hit a 19-yard left-footed shot that deflected off a Chowan defender in the box and was then pushed aside by Hawks’ goalkeeper Charlie Farrar. The save rebounded to Bello who took a touch and knocked home a 5-yard shot to deadlock the score at 2.

Only 22 seconds later, Zamora was fouled in the penalty area resulting in a penalty kick. Zamora attempted to chip the try right down the middle, but Farrar stayed home and easily caught the PK.

Francis Marion outshot Chowan 12-4 and held a 7-4 edge in corner kicks. FMU goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo finished with one save, while Farrar recorded six stops.

Zamora, who led Francis Marion with four shots – all of which were on frame, gave FMU a 1-0 lead with a 16-yard shot at the 17:42 mark. Bello assisted on the score as he corralled a cross from midfielder Hugo Jonsson and laid the ball off to Zamora with a short pass. Bello is the reigning Conference Carolinas’ Player of the Week.

Chowan tallied the equalizing score at 31:01 with an own goal. The score came as James Randall dribbled through the penalty area toward the end line and strongly crossed the ball at Scapolo at the near post and the ball deflected off the keeper’s foot and into the goal.

Following halftime, Jonsson had a header that sailed high and wide of the Hawks’ goal in the 54th minute. Patriot midfielder Gabriele Cavarero capped a fast-break opportunity with a curling shot from 21 yards out that just missed the right post in the 56th minute.

The Hawks assumed a 2-1 margin when Leke Ademola headed in a corner kick from Harri Lovett at the 71:45 mark.

Coker 1

Catawba 0

SALISBURY, N.C. -- The teams played to a scoreless deadlock at the break, before the Cobras would finally break through in the 59th minute. Gustavo Palmieri put home the game-winner for his first marker of the season to bring the game to its final score.

Colin Serredszum, Youri Keijser, Palmieri and Celestin Blondel each registered one shot in the contest for Coker, while the Cobras totaled three corner kicks in the match. Jasper Rump (3-1-5) made four saves for his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Cobras return to action on Saturday to host Lincoln Memorial in South Atlantic Conference action at 2:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Catawba 3

Coker 0

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Coker senior Sarah Swaim became the fourth goalkeeper in program history to record 300 career saves. Mila Rausch recorded both of Coker's shots in the contest, while Coker totaled one corner kick in the match. Swaim (4-2-2) made six saves in total in the match.

