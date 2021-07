WEDNESDAY'S LEGION ROUNDUP: Post 1 turns DH sweep of Murrells Inlet into a HR derby

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence Post 1 crushed Murrells Inlet in a Wednesday doubleheader, belting five home runs while winning by scores of 11-0 and 18-1.

In Game 1, Kody Hanna went 2 for 3 with two RBI. In Game 2, he went 2 for 4 with two homers and five RBI.

D.P. Pendergrass went 2 for 4 with a homer of his own along with two RBI in Game 1, and went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBI in the nightcap.

Post 1 teammate Owen Taylor, meanwhile, also added a homer, in Game 1, and finished that contest with four RBI. And in Game 2, Aydin Palmer homered in Game 2, and finished that contest 3 for 3 with three RBI.

F;015;23—11;11;0

MI;000;00—0;4;1

WP: Aydin Palmer (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Joey Yura (4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS –F: D.P. Pendergrass 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Owen Taylor 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Kody Hanna 2-3, 2 RBI; Caleb Rogers 3-3, 2B, 1 RBI.

GAME 2

F;00(10);08—18;16;0

MI;001;00—1;4;5