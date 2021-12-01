WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball set to face Lenoir-Rhyne in NCAA Tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will face Lenoir-Rhyne University in the opening match of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at noon in Anderson.
The regional to being hosted by Anderson University in its Abney Athletic Center. Admission for each session is $10 for adults and $5 for students\children\seniors\military. All session passes are also available for $20 (adults) and $10 (students\children\seniors\military).
Francis Marion (21-10) is the eighth seed, while Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) is the top seed. Live stats and video are available at https://www.autrojans.com/tournaments/wvball/2021-22/index.
The remainder of the first-round will have fourth-seeded Wingate University (23-4) facing fifth-seeded Flagler College (21-5) at 2:30 p.m., second-seeded Anderson (22-7) playing seventh-seeded Mars Hill University (21-12) at 5 p.m., and third-seeded Tusculum University (20-5) meeting sixth-seeded Augusta University (22-8) at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Friday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the championship match slated for Saturday at 5 p.m. The FMU/LRU winner will play in Friday’s first semifinal.
Francis Marion captured the Conference Carolinas’ automatic bid with a five-set win over North Greenville University in the tournament title match. The Patriots also won the league’s East Division championship with a 15-2 mark in the school’s first year as a conference member. Overall, the team’s 21 victories equals the most wins in 13 seasons.
This will be the Patriots’ fourth-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, joining the 1998, 2005, and 2008 squads. Prior to joining NCAA affiliation, the Patriot volleyball team also advanced to the NAIA national tournament in 1990 and to the AIAW Division II Tournament in 1974, 1978, and 1981.
Lenoir-Rhyne won South Atlantic Conference Tournament as the fourth seed. It was the Bears’ second-ever tournament championship. LRU is making its fifth-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, having previously earned bids in 2004, 2012, 2014 and 2015.
The all-time series between Francis Marion and the Bears is deadlocked at 10-10. Lenoir-Rhyne won the most recent meeting in 2019 by a 3-0 score, while the Patriots were victorious 3-1 in Florence during the 2018 season.
The 64-team NCAA field includes 23 automatic qualifiers and 41 at-large selections. The winners of the eight regional tournaments will advance to the Elite Eight to be held December 9-11 at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Fla.
During the preseason, FMU was picked to finish sixth in its inaugural season as a Conference Carolinas member, but fifth-year head coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards led the Patriots to the division and tournament championships, while also giving birth to her second child and earning Coach of the Year accolades.
Francis Marion is led by first-team All-Conference setter Kaylee Gillespie. The sophomore from Pickens is averaging 9.52 assists and 2.78 digs per set. Junior outside hitter Gracie Davis, a third-team All-Conference selection, paces the Patriots in kills with 2.93 per set.
Sophomore outside hitter Lexi Albright, also a third-team All-Conference pick, is averaging 2.43 kills and 3.54 digs per set. Graduate student Kayla Arthur, a second-team All-Conference selection, is hitting .258 with 2.01 kills per set.
Senior middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen, named the Most Outstanding Player at the conference tournament, leads the Patriots with a .292 hitting percentage, while averaging 2.20 kills and 0.70 blocks per set.
Defensively, freshman libero Zoie Larkins leads FMU with 4.32 digs per set and is third on the squad with 31 service aces, while senior 6-2 middle blocker Lily Walton leads with 0.81 blocks per set.
As a team, Francis Marion is hitting .190 with 12.48 kills, 11.72 assists, 1.72 service aces, 17.75 digs, and 1.64 blocks per set. Conversely, Lenoir-Rhyne is hitting .199 with 12.66 kills, 11.56 assists, 1.23 service aces, 19.04 digs, and 2.15 blocks per set.
FMU women sign Lexington guard
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-foot-9 guard Alexis Sexton of Lexington during the recent national signing period.
She will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2022.
Sexton is a senior at Lexington High School, where she plays for coach Molly Goodrich. She was recently named to the Top-5 Seniors in Class 5A for 2021-22 by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association, and the Wildcats were ranked sixth in the preseason state 5A poll. Through the opening two contests of her senior campaign, she is averaging 15 points and six assists per game.
Last season as a junior, Sexton averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 72.3 percent at the foul line. She earned All-State and All-Region accolades each of the past two seasons, and was tabbed as her region’s Player of the Year in 2021.
She is a member of her school’s National Honor Society.
“She is a lot of what we need,” Porter said. “She is a left-handed, big, combo guard that excels both on and off the ball. She possesses a high basketball IQ and has a savvy that comes from developing in a top prep program. She can shoot consistently from the outside, making her a player that you can’t walk away from whether she has the ball or not. We will look to her for some immediate contributions next season.”
FMU will play its home opener Friday at 5:30 p.m. against King University (Tenn.).
Coker's 2013 baseball team to be inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The 2013 Coker baseball team will be inducted in the Coker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the DeLoach Center.
The 2013 season was a historic season for the Coker baseball team. The Cobras defied all odds to capture the Conference Carolinas Tournament title, earned the team's first-ever postseason bid, won the NCAA Southeast Regional and advanced to the NCAA DII Baseball National Championship. They finished the year with a record of 38-16 − the third-best season in school history, and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation according to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Cobras began the season with a 10-3 record, winning a four-game series with Chowan (3-1) and taking a three-game set from Barton (3-0). The Cobras' longest winning streak of the season was seven games from Mar. 27 - Apr. 9. They finished the Conference Carolinas portion of their schedule with a 14-9 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Coker captured its first-ever NCAA postseason berth after winning the 2013 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament on Apr. 28. The Cobras went 5-1 in the tournament, including winning four straight elimination games in the final two days.
Coker earned the No. 4 seed at the 2013 NCAA Southeast Region Tournament, drawing the No. 3 seed Armstrong Atlantic in the opening game. The Cobras plowed through the Pirates 11-6, advancing to play the No. 2 seed USC Aiken. It was a nail-bitter from start to finish as the Cobras defeated the Pacers 2-1 in 10 innings with a walk-off base-on-balls by Shea Bell to score Fico Kondla. In a battle of undefeated teams, the Cobras took care of the No. 1 seed Mount Olive, 5-3, behind a stellar pitching performance by freshman Alex Hernandez.
Then in the championship game, senior Dan Meyer threw a complete game on just two days rest to lead the Cobras to a 7-2 victory over the No. 5 seed Georgia College. The win gave the Cobras their first-ever trip to the NCAA DII Baseball National Championship. The Cobras drew the nationally-ranked No. 1 University of Tampa Spartans in the opening game of the national finals and lost 12-4. Then in the elimination game the Cobras faced another tough opponent, Grand Canyon. The nationally ranked No. 7 Antelopes knocked-off Coker 10-2, ending Coker's historic season.
Along the way, the Cobras earned seven Conference Carolinas weekly awards, while landing five on the Conference Carolinas All-Conference teams. Fico Kondla and Andrew Goot were named to the First Team, while Dan Meyer, Tyler Witzel and Zach Loraine were named to the Second Team. Lucas Britt, Zach Durham, Kyle Gallman, Goot, Taylor Martin, T.J. Sinnot and Keith Wolf were named Academic All-Conference. Goot and Zach Loraine each garnered one National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Regional Pitcher of the Week Award. Kondla was later named a finalist for the Josh Willingham Award, which honors the top player in Division II baseball, while he and Loraine were named to the NCBWA All-Southeast Region Team. Loraine was later named All-Region by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), before being named a Daktronics All-American. Giczkowski would earn the ABCA's Gold Glove Award, before Goot would be named the Conference Carolinas Spring Scholar Athlete.
To cap off the incredible year, coach Dave Schmotzer was named the ABCA/Diamond Southeast Region Coach of the Year. The Cobras thrived as a team academically, achieving a 3.20 team grade point average. Loraine was also drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 21st round (No. 635 overall), only the second player in program history to get the call.
Several media outlets took pride in covering the Cobras that season, as it was the No. 1 Story of the Year by both 100.1 The Fan and the Florence Morning News. WPDE rated the season as its No. 15 story of the year, while the team also made the front page of the state newspaper out of Columbia.