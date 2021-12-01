WEDNESDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball set to face Lenoir-Rhyne in NCAA Tournament

Coker earned the No. 4 seed at the 2013 NCAA Southeast Region Tournament, drawing the No. 3 seed Armstrong Atlantic in the opening game. The Cobras plowed through the Pirates 11-6, advancing to play the No. 2 seed USC Aiken. It was a nail-bitter from start to finish as the Cobras defeated the Pacers 2-1 in 10 innings with a walk-off base-on-balls by Shea Bell to score Fico Kondla. In a battle of undefeated teams, the Cobras took care of the No. 1 seed Mount Olive, 5-3, behind a stellar pitching performance by freshman Alex Hernandez.

Then in the championship game, senior Dan Meyer threw a complete game on just two days rest to lead the Cobras to a 7-2 victory over the No. 5 seed Georgia College. The win gave the Cobras their first-ever trip to the NCAA DII Baseball National Championship. The Cobras drew the nationally-ranked No. 1 University of Tampa Spartans in the opening game of the national finals and lost 12-4. Then in the elimination game the Cobras faced another tough opponent, Grand Canyon. The nationally ranked No. 7 Antelopes knocked-off Coker 10-2, ending Coker's historic season.