WINGATE, N.C. -- Francis Marion scored 10 runs in the top of the ninth and won 11-2 over 28th-ranked Wingate on Wednesday. This is the second season in a row the Patriots have defeated a nationally ranked Bulldogs squad in mid-week action. Wingate won the 2021 Division II College Baseball World Series.

FMU sophomore right-hander Josh Adams (2-0) earned the win on the mound after coming on in the eighth and tossing the final two innings, giving up one hit, fanning one batter, and allowing no earned runs.

Junior reliever Connor Kirkley, of McBee, along with seniors Corey Poulsen and Ben Thornton threw an inning each allowing no runs or hits.

Five Patriots recorded two hits at the plate, including graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield, senior catcher Isaac Schuck, senior designated hitter Naphis Llanos, junior left fielder Zack Summerville, and sophomore center fielder Caleb Oakley. Summerville and senior right fielder Will Hardee both penciled in two-RBI performances.

Llanos, Hardee, and freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III each crossed home plate twice.

With the Patriots down to their last three outs in the top of the ninth, a bunt by junior shortstop Blake Falor gave the Patriots a bases-loaded situation and the leading run now in scoring position. Summerville ripped a two-run single to right field to put FMU in the lead at 3-2 with no outs. A bases-loaded walk to Hardee forced in a run, before the Bulldogs got the first out on sacrifice by sophomore Kollin Crepeay that put FMU up 5-2. The Patriots scored six more times to lead 11-2, including the lineup batting around before Wingate could close out the dramatic ninth and get to the plate.

Wingate (20-12) pounced first delivering a solo home run from leadoff hitter Seaver King to lead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

FMU responded with a solo home run of its own from Hardee to knot the score at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. This is Hardee’s fourth home run in four games and his sixth of the season, tying his career season-high.

The Bulldogs came back with an answer in the fourth with runners on the corners, after a wild pitch gave the Bulldogs a one-run lead at 2-1.

The Bulldogs brought one runner across in the ninth, but the Patriots wouldn’t allow a comeback to forge, escaping with the victory.

Sophomore southpaw Cal Riehl (2-1) took the loss for Wingate, facing three Patriots, allowing four earned runs on three hits, and walking one.

SOFTBALL

FMU 4-15

Belmont Abbey 1-7

FLORENCE – Senior second baseman Megan Matsil, sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai, and freshman third baseman Madalyn White all registered four hits and three runs driven in.

In the opening contest, FMU freshman right-hander Jenna Walling (14-3) outdueled Crusader righty Addie Cox (0-3). Walling allowed only two singles and walked one with six strikeouts.

Graduate student Reagan Glanz put Francis Marion up 1-0 in the second when she singled home senior left fielder Danielle Karacson. Belmont Abbey knotted the score in the top of the third, but the Patriots quickly regained the advantage on an RBI-single by Matsil in the bottom of the frame.

FMU added insurance runs in the fourth (RBI-single by White) and sixth innings (sacrifice fly by junior shortstop Makalyla Cuthbertson) while Walling allowed only two baserunners over the final four frames.

White, Matsil, Bellai, and Glanz all recorded two hits in the first contest.

The second game quickly turned into a slugfest. The Crusaders (10-18, 5-7) scored twice in each of the first two innings to jump out to a 4-0 advantage.

Francis Marion then sent 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning and scored 12 runs on 12 hits. It was the second-highest scoring inning in program history, matching a 12-run outburst during a 23-2 win over Fayetteville State University on March 23, 2018.

The inning featured both a two-run single and a run-scoring single by Bellai, an RBI-single and an RBI-triple by junior right fielder Katie Smith, and a single and a two-run double by Matsil.

Cuthbertson and White had run-scoring hits in the fourth inning and Cuthbertson stole home plate for the second time in three games.

Senior righty Rachel Davis (12-6) was the beneficiary of the eruption. Belmont Abbey starter Adison Yoder (6-5) was saddled with the loss.

Six different Patriots recorded two hits in the second contest: Cuthbertson, White, Matsil, Smith, Bellai, and senior first baseman Taylor Watford.

Karacson appeared in her 200th career game for FMU in the nightcap, while Matsil made appearance No.150.