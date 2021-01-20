 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: C.E. Murray tops Hemingway in boys basketball
Wednesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — Henry Evans scored a game-high 19 points to lead the C.E. Murray boys' basketball team to a 61-45 win over Hemingway on Wednesday night. Teammate Notorius Grant added 14.

Hemingway’s Darrel Jones scored a team-high 18

H 11;11;14;9— 45

CEM 12;10;18;21— 61

HEMINGWAY (45)

King 3, Ellis 7, Darrel Jones 18, M.Cooper 3, Cullum 2, Canty 6, Brown 4, D.Cooper 2.

C.E. MURRAY (61)

Henry Evans 19, Izzard 8, Notorious Grant 14, Myers 4, Brown 2, Montgomery 5, Conyers 2, Q.Grant 7.

Christian Academy 80

Marlboro Academy 23

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Josh Frye scored a team-high 10 points.

MA 1;9;6;7— 23

CA 22;19;21;18— 80

MARLBORO ACADEMY (23)

Josh Frye 10, Blount-Terry 2, Peeler 1, Gibson 2, Quick 1, Edwards 3, Delaney 2, Day 2.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (80)

Seth DeBruhl 25, Pelligrino 6, Lawton Fulford 19, Rumley 2, Dickerson 2, Quadir Scott 10, Fisher Darden 16.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 82

Manning 55

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 23 points, followed by Corey Graham with 13.

O-W 19;21;22;20— 82

M 18;16;15;6— 55

ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON (82)

Jordan Simpson 22, Jacques 2, Timothy Lawerence 12, Howell 6, Elijah Greer 11, Horacus Jacques 15, White 4, Perry 4, Strong 4, Dickinson 2, Bowman 2

MANNING (55)

Justin Daniels 23, Corey Graham 13, Calloway 6, Bowman 8, Evans 1, McFadden 4.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hemingway 35

C.E. Murray 31

GREELYVILLE, S.C. — Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn scored a team-high 15 points.

C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Scott scored a game-high 17.

H 4;2;12;17— 35

CEM 6;10;4;11— 31

HEMINGWAY (35)

Teonna Draughn 15, Hayward 2, Burrows 7, Nesmith 3, Brown 8, Johnson 2.

C.E. MURRAY (31)

Cy’Asia Scott 17, Lewis 3, Izzard 2, Reed 1, Kinder 3, Frazier 4, Williams 1.

Marlboro Academy 48

Christian Academy 27

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Marlboro Academy’s Anna Smith scored a game-high 13 points.

MA 17;12;9;10— 48

CA 5;10;6;6— 27

MARLBORO ACADEMY (48)

Carriker 4, Kessler 6, Munnerlyn 9, Liles 2, White 6, Anna Smith 13, Brigman 8.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (27)

Rumley 4, McDonald 2, Payseur 9, Wittschen 5, Mattox 4, Jackson 2.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 53

MANNING 47

MANNING, S.C. — Manning’s La’Tavius Wilson scored a team-high 16 points, followed by Diamond Dundy with 15.

O-W 12;14;11;16 — 53

M 11;11;14;13— 47

ORANGEBURG-WILKINSON (53)

Shar’dasia Zeigler 19, Void 1, Deondra Darby 16, Graves 4, Felder 5, Brantley 6.

MANNING (47)

La”Tavius Wilson 16, Diamond Dundy 15, ANderson 6, Gourdine 4, Andrews 4, Witherspoon 2.

