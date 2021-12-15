WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon boys defeats Marion

DILLON, S.C. — DeMarco Bethea scored a game-high 25 points to lead Dillon's boys to a 66-52 win over Marion on Wednesday night.
Teammate Zayvion Clark added 20.
Marion’s Quay’Shay Scott scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Jalik Lester with 14.
MARION (52)
Jalik Lester 14, Quay’Shay Scott 13, Cusack 5, Felder 3, Jamison 5, Jamorius Wilson 10, Lathan 2.
DILLON (66)
Zayvion Clark 20, Bethea 2, Charles Brayboy 10, Odom 3, Purnell 6, DeMarco Bethea 25.
Latta 53
McBee 21
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Jamar Jones scored a game-high 15 points, followed by Darius Griffin with 13.
McBee’s Tyleek Jones scored a team-high nine.
McBEE (21)
Tylek Joines 9, Sullivan 3, Heidt 4, Trull 2, Billingsley 2, Wallace 2.
LATTA (53)
Darius Griffin 13, Jamar Jones 15, Phil Davis 10, E.Jones 2, Bryant 2, D. Griffin 2, Israel 1, DeBerry 7, McKenzie 2.
Fairmont (N.C.) 67
Lake View 43
FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Trey Page scored a team-high 13 points at the Robeson County Shootout at Fairmont (NC) High.
LAKE VIEW (43)
McCants 2, Dawkins 8, Trey Page 13, McNeil 5, Umphries 7, Bethea 8.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Marion 33
Dillon 14
DILLON, S.C. — Marion’s Yazmine Howard scored a game-high 16 points.
Dillon’s Rhamyai Frazier scored five.
MARION (33)
Yazmine Howard 16, Davis 7, Williams 6, Timmons 4.
DILLON (14)
Campbell 4, Rhamyai Frazier 5, Wilson 1, Bruce 2, Dixon 2.
Latta 59
McBee 48
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Shawniza Bennett scored a game-high 23 points, followed by Makayla Legette with 14.
McBee’s Dianne Williams scored a team-high 13, followed by Tyneshia Hickman with 11.
McBEE (48)
Dianna Williams 13, Tyneshia Hickman 11, Mixon 2, Harper 9, Peterson 9, Jowers 4.
LATTA (59)
Shawniza Bennett 23, Makayla Legette 14, Kaliya Herman 13, McFadden 4, Hennegan 1, Hyatt 4.
Lake View 57
Fairmont (N.C.) 41
FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Gwendasia Page scored a game-high 14 points. Ja'Niyah Waters added 13, followed by Tianna Hamilton with 12.
LAKE VIEW (57)