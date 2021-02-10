WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys to host Myrtle Beach at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Region 6-4A title at stake

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Cesare Edwards scored a game-high 14 points as Hartsville's boys won 43-37 at North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to reach Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game. The 6:30 p.m. championship game, at Hartsville against Myrtle Beach, is a rematch of the Feb. 2 contest in which the Seahawks won with a last-second 3-pointer in overtime, 75-74.