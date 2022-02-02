WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville Girls defeat Darlington

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Kindan Dason scored a team-high 15 points to lead Hartsville's girls to a 48-37 win over Darlington on Wednesday night.
Red Fox teammate Autman Kind added 10 points.
Darlington’s Jamera Madison scored a game-high 17.
DARLINGTON (37)
Joseph 3, Jamera Madison 17, McPhail 8, Benton 2, Moses 3. Jerry 4.
HARTSVILLE (48)
Kindan Dawson 15, Fisher 7, Johnson 2, Scott 6, Martin 8, Autman Kind 10.
Lake City 68
Manning 40
LAKE CITY – Lake City’s Jada Montgomery scored a team-high 28 points, followed by Xzerrya Clark with 25.
East Clarendon 74
Hemingway 36
TURBEVILLE -- East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper finished with 42 points and 15 rebounds.
Teammate Liberty Whack added 12 points.
Hemingway’s Caitlyn Nesmith scored a team-high 14 points, followed by Teonna Draughn with 10.
HEMINGWAY (36)
Caitlyn Nesmith 14, Teonna Draughn 10, Burrows 7, Scott 3, Singletary 2.
EAST CLARENDON (74)
Talaysia Cooper 42, Liberty Whack 12, White 8, Llyod 8, McElveen 4.
Marlboro County 72
Lakewood 50
BENNETTSVILLE – Marlboro County’s Tysonia Lowe scored a game-high 27 points, followed by Ta’Niyah Hairston with 15.
MARLBORO COUNTY (72)
Tysonoia Lowe 27, McQueen 5, Isheondra Powell 10, Peguero 7, Ta’Niyah Hairston 15, Issac 4, Dudley 2.
OTHER SCORE: Great Falls beat GSSM 28-16.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Cardinal Newman 63
Laurence Manning 55
COLUMBIA – Laurence Manning’s Aaron Medley scored a team-high 18 points, followed by Jaden Sanders with 12.
LAURENCE MANNING (55)
Aaron Medley 18, King 8, Jaden Sanders 12, Acord 5, Sigler 6, Sumpter 2, Tanner 4.
Manning 55
Lake City 44
LAKE CITY – Manning’s Jeh Hilton scored a game-high 16 points, followed by Justin Daniels with 12.
Lake City’s Shamontae Burgess scored a team-high 12.
LAKE CITY (44)
Croker 2, Shamontae Burgess 12, Graham 2, Howard 2, Brown 4, Washington 3,Singletary 9, Franklin 6, Butler 2, Edwards 2.
MANNING (55)
Jeh Hilton 16 , Caesar 6, Evans7, Justin Daniels 12, Sharpe 4, Rankin7, Goldstreet 2 Brown 2.
Carvers Bay 80
C.E. Murray 44
HEMINGWAY -- Carvers Bay’s Tevin Young scored a game-high 31 points, followed by Ketric Porter with 15.
C.E. Murray’s Jaylen Conyers scored a team-high 15.
C.E. MURRAY (44)
Myers 3, Grant 9, Kingcade 1, Mack 1, Jaylen Conyers 16, Montgomery 1, Kennedy 9, McFadden 2, Gamble 1.
CARVERS BAY (80)
Brockington 3, Webb 3, Ketric Porter 15, Dorsey 6, Grate 8, Moore 2, Green 8, Cole 2, Grice 1, Bromell 2, Tevin Young 31.
Hemingway 68
East Clarendon 55
TURBEVILLE – Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a team-high 19 points, followed by Darrell Jones with 18.
East Clarendon’s Tymere Cooper scored a game-high 23 points, followed by Ellis Graham. Graham finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 blocks.
HEMINGWAY (68)
Williams 2, Jamorie Ellis 13, Darrell Jones 18, Tyrek Brown 19, Cantey 5, D.J. Cooper 12.
EAST CLARENDON (55)
Devin Harrison 8, Cook 8, Craft 4, Ellis Graham 12, Tymere Cooper 23.
Lakewood 50