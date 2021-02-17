 Skip to main content
WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Marion boys and girls win region crowns
Wednesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Marion boys and girls win region crowns

marion logo.gif

MARION, S.C. – The Marion boys and girls are Region 7-2A tournament champions. The Swamp Fox boys won 62-43 in Wednesday’s final against Mullins, while the Marion girls won 67-40 over Kingstree.

In the boys’ game, Marion’s Mac Washington scored a game-high 24 points. Swamp Fox teammate Zy Charles added 15. The Swamp Foxes outscored the Auctioneers 28-13 in the first half.

Mullins’ Nizail Robinson scored a team-high 12 points.

MU 5;8;11;19— 43

MA 16;12;15;19— 62

MULLINS (43)

Johnell Sindab 11, Tisdale 5, Sanders 3, Nizail Robinson 12, Reed 8, Watson 2, Campbell 2.

MARION (62)

Cusack 2, T.J. Sanders 13, Zy Charles 15, Moore 4, Mac Washington 24, James 4.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Marion 67

Kingstree 40

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Marion’s Kimmie Barnes scored a game-high 25 points, followed by Mariah Moody with 15.

Kingstree’s Takiya McGee scored a team-high 19.

M 30;12;21;4— 67

K 6;9;10;15 — 40

MARION (67)

Allen 2, Mariah Moody 15, Davis 6, Dixon 4, Kimmie Barnes 25, Davis 6, Tonaja Lester 12..

KINGSTREE (41)

Takiya McGee 19, Dukes 4, Murphy 4, Goodwin 4, Barr 3, Brown 6.

BOYS

East Clarendon 68

Hemingway 55

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Landon Strickland scored a game-high 21 points, followed by Ellis Graham with 15

Hemingway’s Tyrek Brown scored a team-high 11 points for the Tigers.

H 8;16;12;17— 55

EC 10;18;24;16— 68

HEMINGWAY (55)

Jones 4, Tyrek Brown 11, Canty 8, WIlliams 9, Cullum 9, Cooper 9, McCray 3, Brown 2.

EAST CLARENDON (68)

Josh Barringer 10, Landon Strickland 21, Wilson 7, Nautica Burgess 11, Ellis Graham 15, C.Barringer 2.

OTHER SCORE: Chesterfield lost to Legion Collegiate 55-50.

 

