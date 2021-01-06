WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: McBee girls edge Central

McBEE, S.C. — Dianne Williams' layup with two seconds left gave the McBee girls' basketball team a 43-42 win Wednesday over Central.
Teammate Bella Johnson led McBee with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalin Peterson added 12 points.
The Panthers improved to 2-1.
C 11;12;7;12— 42
M 12;10;4;17 — 43
MCBEE (43)
Bella Johnson 14, Jailn Peterson 12, Hickman 8, WIlliams 5, Barfield 2, Timmons 2.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Central 59
McBee 36
MCBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Brady Boyle scored a team-high 13 points.
C 13;16;13;17— 59
M 6;12;10;8 — 36
McBEE (36)
Brady Boyle 13, Brigman 8, Wright 4, Truell 2, Sullivan 1, Harin 2, Brown 2, Wellmon 4.