WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: McBee girls edge Central
Wednesday's Prep Basketball Roundup

WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: McBee girls edge Central

McBEE, S.C. — Dianne Williams' layup with two seconds left gave the McBee girls' basketball team a 43-42 win Wednesday over Central.

Teammate Bella Johnson led McBee with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalin Peterson added 12 points.

The Panthers improved to 2-1.

C 11;12;7;12— 42

M 12;10;4;17 — 43

MCBEE (43)

Bella Johnson 14, Jailn Peterson 12, Hickman 8, WIlliams 5, Barfield 2, Timmons 2.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Central 59

McBee 36

MCBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Brady Boyle scored a team-high 13 points.

C 13;16;13;17— 59

M 6;12;10;8 — 36

McBEE (36)

Brady Boyle 13, Brigman 8, Wright 4, Truell 2, Sullivan 1, Harin 2, Brown 2, Wellmon 4.

