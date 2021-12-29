WEDNESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate Boys falls in Beach Ball Semifinals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate's Lebron Thomas scored a game-high 19 points in theBeach Ball Prep Bracket Semifinals, but Blue Ridge (Va.) won 58-42 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center on Wednesday.
It was Trinity Collegiate's first loss since March 4, after the Titans has won the SCISA Class 3A title.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (42)
Saragba 7, Famutimi-Smith 9, Muldowney 2, Lebron Thomas 19, Scott 3, Djoussa 2.
Kingstree 79
Clarendon Hall 74
MANNING, S.C. – Kingstree’s Hakeem Bar scored a game-high 20 points at the District IX Tournament.
KINGSTREE (79)
Nesmith 5, Khamus Wilson 10, Hakeem Barr 20, Damarion Elmore 14, Deon Elmore 17, J.Cason 7, R.Cason 6.
Darlington 57
Forest Hills (N.C.) 49
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Darlington’s Qua'liek Lewis scored a game-high 22 points at the Chesterfield HS tournament.
Teammate Keenan Dubose added 11.
DARLINGTON (57)
Keenan Dubose 11, Qualiek Lewis 22, Keith 6, Williams 2, Wright 6, Domonique Cotton 10.
West Bladen (N.C.) 73
Dillon Christian 38
BLADENBORO, N.C. – Dillon Christian’s Grayson Singletary scored a team-high 29 points at the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament at West Bladen HS.
DILLON CHRISTIAN (38)
Grayson Singletary 29, Outlar 3, Bracey 2, Stone 6.
Manning 73
Lee Central 67 (OT)
MANNING, S.C. – Manning’s Justin Daniels scored a game-high 23 points at the District IX tournament at Manning HS.
Lee Central’s Derrick Bradley and Micah Brisbon each scored a team-high 16.
LEE CENTRAL (67)
Johnson 6, Harry 3, Derrick Bradley 16, Spann 2, Samaki Hickman 10, Micah Brisbon 16, Michael Holmes, Jr. 14.
MANNING (73)
Justin Daniels 23, Jeh Hilton 18, Jeffery Cesar 16, Evans 9, McFadden 4, Goldsmith 2.
Cheraw 39
Chesterfield 36
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Cheraw’s Devin Gillespie scored a team-high 14 points at the Chesterfield HS Tournament.
Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers scored a game-high 18.
CHERAW (39)
Devin Gillespie 14, Brown 7, Short 8, Cauthern 3, Harrington 2, Burch 5.
CHESTERFIELD (36)
Keagan Chambers 18, Rivers 2, Caulers 2, J. Little 1, Thompson 5, Henderson 7, R. Little 3.
OTHER SCORE: Philip Simmons defeated Hannah-Pamplico 62-36.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Andrew Jackson 48
Marlboro County 31
KERSHAW, S.C. – Marlboro County’s Bailee Barfield scored a team-high 12 points in the championship game of the Comparium Classic.
The Bulldogs fell to 3-2 and will travel to Manning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
MARLBORO COUNTY(31)
Dudley 2, Bailee Barfield 12, Perguero 4, Hairston 5, Issac 8.
Hartsville 55
Crestwood 26
MANNING, S.C. – Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson scored a game-high 18 points and the Red Foxes advanced to the District IX title game at Morris College.
Teammate Brooke Mitchell added 12 points.
The Red Foxes improved to 8-6.
HARTSVILLE (55)
Kindan Dawson 18, Ford 2, Brooke Mitchell 12, Fisher 7, Johnson 8, Kind 8.
Darlington 50
Lee Central 23
MANNING, S.C. – Darlington’s Jamera Madison scored a game-high 13 points at the District IX tournament.
Lee Central’s Ke’Myra Dennis scored a team-high eight.
DARLINGTON (50)
Jamera Madison 13, Benton 8, Nyshia Moses 11, Patterson 4, Joseph 9, Jerry 5.
LEE CENTRAL (23)
Rembert 7, Slater 2, Bradley 2, Ke’Myra Dennis 8, Holmes 4.
Kingstree 59
C.E. Murray 40
MANNING, S.C. – Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee scored a game-high 26 points at District IX tournament at Manning HS.
C.E. Murray’s Cy’Asia Singletary scored a team-high 15 points.
C.E. MURRAY (40)
Taylor 8, Johnson 3, Cy’Asia Singletary 15, Kelsey Izzard 14.
KINGSTREE(59)
Takiyah McGee 26, Dunes 4, Makela Murphy 14, Epps 7, Brown 7, Mosley 1.
Laurence Manning 42
Manning 39
MANNING, S.C. – Laurence Manning’s Bryce Erickson scored a game-high 16 points at District IX tournament.
Manning’s Latarius Wilson scored a team-high 16.
MANNING (39)
Parah Anderson 13, Bell 2, Latarius Wilson 16, Dundy 8.
LAURENCE MANNING (42)
A.Bennett 7, R.Bennett 7, Kosinski 2, Baker 1, Bryce Erickson 16, Coker 8, Anderson 3.
Chesterfield 53
Great Falls 11
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Chesterfield’s Jada Blackwell scored a game-high 22 points.
Teammate Raeleigh Rivers added 11.
CHESTERFIELD (53)
Raeleigh Rivers 11, Chapman 3, Jada Blackwell 22, Diggs 4, Turnage 8, Eubanks 4.
McBee 75
Timmonsville 47
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – McBee’s Diana Williams scored a game-high 26 points.
Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a team-high 14.
TIMMONSVILLE (47)
Hawkins 7, Janiya Scott-Rouse 14, Kendrina Johnson 13, Scott 2, Kirkland 2, McAlister 9.
MCBEE (75)
Tyneshia Hickman 21, Stormy Harper 13, Diana Williams 26, Paterson 9, Jowers 4, Chestnut 2.
Concord Academy (N.C.) 67
Wilson 60
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Wilson’s Janiya Swinton scored a game-high 21 points at Skyhawks Invitational at Hammond.
WILSON (60)
Janiya Swinton 21, EL Johnson 11, Harkless 8, Stigger 5, Arianna Johnson 13, Brown 2, L.Swinton 2.
Lower Richland 55
South Florence 34
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Florence’s Krystal Baker scored a team-high 14 points at the Skyhawks Invitational at Hammond.
Teammate Albany Wilson added 13.
SOUTH FLORENCE (34)
Albany Wilson 13, Gamble 2, Lyde 1, McLamore 2, Krystal Baker 14.
OTHER SCORE: Trinity Collegiate defeated Miller Schools (Va.) 65-53.