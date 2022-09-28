WEDNESDAY'S PREP FOOTBAL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate wins homecoming game

PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate 20

Porter-Gaud 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Carter Hardee passed for 155 yards and a touchdown and rushed for anohter.

Teammates Tre Leonard rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Brycen Scott rushed for 109 yards.

The Titans’ Jahmir Edwards had an interception, and Gates Chapman had a fumble recovery.

Trinity Collegiate improves to 3-4 overall, 2-1 SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Johnsonville 21

Carvers Bay 20

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed and rushed for touchdowns.

Teammate Daquan Burrough rushed for a touchdown, and Alontre Pressley caught a touchdown pass.

The Flashes improve to 6-0, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The Bears fell to 3-5, 0-1 and Hemingway will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Pee Dee Academy 34

Pinewood Prep 27

MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 70 yards and another score.

Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1, 2-0 SCISA 3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Crestwood 26

Lake City 8

SUMTER -- Lake City’s Treshon Burgess scored the Panthers' only touchdown.

The Panthers fell to 3-3, 0-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Dillon 41

Loris 14

LORIS -- Dillon’s Ty Martin rushed for two touchdowns, and Jamarion Fling added a rushing score and pick-six.

Teammate Donnez Alford also returned an interception for a TD, and Braden Allen caught a touchdown pass.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Manning 26

Aynor 16

MANNING -- Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.

Teammate Jalen Coard rushed for a score.

The Monarchs improved to 5-1, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

East Clarendon 35

Hemingway 16

TURBEVILLE -- The Wolverines improve to 1-5, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Hemingway fell to 0-7, 0-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct.7.