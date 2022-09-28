 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
WEDNESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY'S PREP FOOTBAL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate wins homecoming game

  • 0
_A920921-ARW_DxO_DeepPRIME.JPG

Trinity Collegiate celebrates a touchdown during its win over Porter-Gaud on Wedneday night.

 William Hester

PREP FOOTBALL

Trinity Collegiate 20

Porter-Gaud 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Carter Hardee passed for 155 yards and a touchdown and rushed for anohter.

Teammates Tre Leonard rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Brycen Scott rushed for 109 yards.

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate won over Porter-Gaud on homecoming night.

The Titans’ Jahmir Edwards had an interception, and Gates Chapman had a fumble recovery.

Trinity Collegiate improves to 3-4 overall, 2-1 SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Johnsonville 21

Carvers Bay 20

People are also reading…

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed and rushed for touchdowns.

Teammate Daquan Burrough rushed for a touchdown, and Alontre Pressley caught a touchdown pass.

The Flashes improve to 6-0, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The Bears fell to 3-5, 0-1 and Hemingway will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Pee Dee Academy 34

Pinewood Prep 27

MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 70 yards and another score.

Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1, 2-0 SCISA 3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Crestwood 26

Lake City 8

SUMTER -- Lake City’s Treshon Burgess scored the Panthers' only touchdown.

The Panthers fell to 3-3, 0-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Dillon 41

Loris 14

LORIS -- Dillon’s Ty Martin rushed for two touchdowns, and Jamarion Fling added a rushing score and pick-six.

Teammate Donnez Alford also returned an interception for a TD, and Braden Allen caught a touchdown pass.

The Wildcats improved to 6-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

Manning 26

Aynor 16

MANNING -- Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.

Teammate Jalen Coard rushed for a score.

The Monarchs improved to 5-1, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

East Clarendon 35

Hemingway 16

TURBEVILLE -- The Wolverines improve to 1-5, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.

Hemingway fell to 0-7, 0-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct.7.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert