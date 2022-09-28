WEDNESDAY'S PREP FOOTBAL ROUNDUP: Trinity Collegiate wins homecoming game

PREP FOOTBALL
Trinity Collegiate 20
Porter-Gaud 7
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Carter Hardee passed for 155 yards and a touchdown and rushed for anohter.
Teammates Tre Leonard rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Brycen Scott rushed for 109 yards.
The Titans’ Jahmir Edwards had an interception, and Gates Chapman had a fumble recovery.
Trinity Collegiate improves to 3-4 overall, 2-1 SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Ben Lippen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Johnsonville 21
Carvers Bay 20
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy passed and rushed for touchdowns.
Teammate Daquan Burrough rushed for a touchdown, and Alontre Pressley caught a touchdown pass.
The Flashes improve to 6-0, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The Bears fell to 3-5, 0-1 and Hemingway will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Pee Dee Academy 34
Pinewood Prep 27
MULLINS -- Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 70 yards and another score.
Teammate Colby Sinclair rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown of his own.
The Golden Eagles improved to 5-1, 2-0 SCISA 3A and will travel to Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Crestwood 26
Lake City 8
SUMTER -- Lake City’s Treshon Burgess scored the Panthers' only touchdown.
The Panthers fell to 3-3, 0-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Dillon 41
Loris 14
LORIS -- Dillon’s Ty Martin rushed for two touchdowns, and Jamarion Fling added a rushing score and pick-six.
Teammate Donnez Alford also returned an interception for a TD, and Braden Allen caught a touchdown pass.
The Wildcats improved to 6-0, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will host Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Manning 26
Aynor 16
MANNING -- Manning’s Justin Daniels rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another.
Teammate Jalen Coard rushed for a score.
The Monarchs improved to 5-1, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
East Clarendon 35
Hemingway 16
TURBEVILLE -- The Wolverines improve to 1-5, 1-0 Region 5-A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
Hemingway fell to 0-7, 0-1 Region 5-A and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Oct.7.