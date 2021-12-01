WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Carvers Bay boys edge Johnsonville in OT

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Tevin Young scored a game-high 20 points to lead Carvers Bay to a 70-67 overtime win over Johnsonville on Wednesday Night in boys' basketball action.
Teammate Havaughn Green added 16 points.
Johnsonville’s Chase Avant scored a game-high 20 points, which included four free throws to send the game into overtime at 59-59.
Teammate Jordan Williams and J.J. Coles each added 11 points.
CARVERS BAY (70)
Tevin Young 20, Havaughn Green 16, Avery Grate 12, Walker 7, Porter 6, Brockington 5, Grice 2, Webb 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (67)
Chase Avant 20, Jordan Williams 11, J.J. Coles 11, Alontre’ Pressley 10, Wilson 9, Smith 6.
Scott’s Branch 61
Timmonsville 24
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Tremel Echols scored a team-high six points.
TIMMONSVILLE (24)
Tremel Echols 6, Wilds 4, Lowery 5, Hicks 4, Woods 5.
Latta 45
Cheraw 40
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a team-high 11 points.
Cheraw’s Caden Cauthen scored a game-high 12 points.
CHERAW (40)
Hinson 4, Gillespie 5, Brown 4, Caden Cauthen 12, J.Scott 4, Short 6, Harrington 5.
LATTA (45)
Grice 2, Jones 10, Hyatt 2, Bryant 6, Deberry 4, Davis 9, D.Griffin 1, D.J. Griffin 11.
Marion 63
Lake View 29
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Marion’s Jamarious Wilson scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Quaysheed Scott added 15 points.
Lake View’s Raekwon McNeil scored a team-high nine points.
MARION (63)
Lester 6, QuayShed Scott 15, Cusack 6, Ron Jamison 10, Vereen 2, Nichols 2, Jamarious Wilson 19, Lathon 3.
LAKE VIEW (29)
Carter 3, Dawkins 4, Page 4, Raekwon McNeil 9, Bethea 5, Nichols 4.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Carvers Bay 52
Johnsonville 20
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Jercel Geather scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Khailah Richardson added 12 points.
Johnsonville’s Miasia Hamilton scored a team-high nine points.
CARVERS BAY (52)
Khailah Richardson 12, Staggers 4, Graham 3, Jercel Geathers 16, Sumter 4, Davis 4, Morris 9.
JOHNSONVILLE (20)
Miasia Hamilton 9, Bardon 2, Eaddy 4, Williams 5.
Timmonsville 45
Scott’s Branch 42
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Janiya Scott-Rouse scored a game-high 33 points.
TIMMONSVILLE (45)
Hawkins 6, Janiya Scott-Rouse 33, Johnson 2, Scott 2, McAlister 2.
Latta 46
Cheraw 25
LATTA, S.C. — Lata’s Shawniza Bennett scored a game-high 13 points.
Teammates Makayla Legette and Kaliya Herman each added 12 points.
Cheraw’s Yokila Gould scored a team-high eight points.
CHERAW (25)
Gould 8, Faulnner 5, Worrell 6, Rouse 2, Stacks 2, Murray 2.
LATTA (46)
Makayla Legette 12, McFadden 5, Kaliya Herman 12, McRae 2, Shawniza Bennett 13, Hyatt 2.
Lake View 63
Marion 23
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Janiyah Waters scored a game-high 16 points.
Teammate Sa’Niyah Williams added 14 points.
Marion’s Destiny Allen and Miracle Samuels each scored a team-high five points.
MARION (23)
Howard 2, Destiny Allen 5, Miracle Samuels 5, Washington 2, Jennings 1,
LAKE VIEW (63)
Jayla Ford 13, McNeil 5, Page 7, Sa’Niyah Williams 14, Hamilton 8, Janiyah Waters 16.
OTHERS SCORE: Crestwood defeated C.E. Murray 55-19.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Johnsonville 64
Aynor 55
AYNOR, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Jordan Williams scored a game-high 35 points.
Teammates J.J. Coles and Travis Wilson each added 11 points.
JOHNSONVILLE (55)
Jordan Williams 35, J.J Coles 11, Travis Wilson 11, Avant 3, Pressley 2, Smith 2.
Williamsburg Academy 63
Lee Academy 43
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Ty Watford scored a game-high 19 points.
Teammate Conrad Balder added 14 points.
Lee Academy’s Logan Arrants and Landon Kirkley each scored a team-high 12 points.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY(14)
Swicord 4,Muldrow 5, Ty Wadford 19,Conrad Balder 14,Kline 1,Hundley 5,Tucker 1,Smith 6,Cowley 2,Baylor 6.
LEE ACADEMY (43)
Logan Arrants 12, Landon Kirkley 12, Thompson 6, Garrick 4, Welch 3,Freidenberger 2, Davis 2, Catoe 2.
St. James 43
Wilson 38
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Wilson’s Ariana Johnson scored a team-high 16 points.
WILSON (38)
Ariana Johnson 16, Williams 1, Swinton 6, White 8, Stiggers 2, Brown 5.
Laurence Manning 46
Carolina Academy 28
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Audrey Bennett scored a game-high 19 points.
Carolina Academy’s Ruby Kate Amos scored a team-high nine points.