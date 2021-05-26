WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon softball wins Class 3A, lower-state championship

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's softball team captured its first lower-state championship since 2016 with a 6-2 win Wednesday against Aynor. This year's lower-state crown is in 3A, and the 2016 feat was accomplished in 2A.
The 2016 team was coached by Kelvin Roller, who is now the Dillon football team's coach. This year's Dillon squad hosts Union County or Seneca on Tuesday to start the best-of-three, 3A state championship series.
On Wednesday, Logan Grice went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, and teammate Lexie Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI of her own.
The Wildcats improved 24-8 and have a chance to win the program's first state championship since 2014.
A;000;010;1— 2;7;2
D;002;040;x—6;6;2
WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Kennedy Ellis (6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Logan Grice 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Lexie Rogers 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-2, 1 RBI.
Lake View 11
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
BAMBERG, S.C. — Lake View's Zandasia McNeil went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run and five RBI as the Wild Gators (23-5) staved off elimination in the Class A, lower-state finals. Teammate Raven Locklear went 1 for 4 with four RBI.
The deciding game is Saturday at Manning High School, at an undetermined time.
LV;200;012;6—11;9;0
B-E;000;000;0—0;2;4
WP: Raven Locklear (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Riley Johnson (6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 BB,4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Zandasia McNeil 3-4, 3B, HR, 5 RBI; Baylee Miller 2-3; Emma King 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI; Raven Locklear 1-4, 4 RBI.
Locals named
all-Region 6-4A
Darlington’s Tim Wiley is coach of the year, and Falcon pitcher, Madie Andrews, is player of the year. Naya Jones, Katelyn Church, Alyana Williamson, Amber Rogers, and Ashton Goodwin also were honored from Darlington.
Hartsville’s Alyssa Poston, Caydon Thompson, Jaysha McCullough and Kindan Dawson are also all-region. South Florence's honorees are Gracelyn Flowers, Larissa Siders, Angelle Siders, Payton Perry and Makayla Arceneaux. Teammate Katie Catoe is honorable mention.
West Florence’s Mia Boykin, Amaura Burgess, Annalia Cook are all-region, and the Knights' Summer Holland and Abigail Gibbs are honorable mention.
Wilson’s Makahla Briggs and Brandi Gayle are all-region, and Zoey Miller is honorable mention.