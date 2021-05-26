WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dillon softball wins Class 3A, lower-state championship

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's softball team captured its first lower-state championship since 2016 with a 6-2 win Wednesday against Aynor. This year's lower-state crown is in 3A, and the 2016 feat was accomplished in 2A.

The 2016 team was coached by Kelvin Roller, who is now the Dillon football team's coach. This year's Dillon squad hosts Union County or Seneca on Tuesday to start the best-of-three, 3A state championship series.

On Wednesday, Logan Grice went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, and teammate Lexie Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI of her own.

The Wildcats improved 24-8 and have a chance to win the program's first state championship since 2014.

A;000;010;1— 2;7;2

D;002;040;x—6;6;2

WP: Paige Sherman (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Kennedy Ellis (6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).

LEADING HITTERS – D: Logan Grice 1-3, 3B, 2 RBI; Lexie Rogers 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Ny Wilson 1-2, 1 RBI.

Lake View 11

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0