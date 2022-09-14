WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Johnsonville girls' tennis beats Mullins

GIRLS' TENNIS
Johnsonville 7
Mullins 0
The Flashes improved to 5-1 overall.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS' TENNIS
Johnsonville 5
Aynor 2
SINGLES
Maggie Bellamy (A) def. Nicole Cook 4-6, 6-2, 10-7; Lilly Margaret Driggers (J) def. Kinley Jones
6-4, 4-6, 13-11; Mackenzie Lawrimore (J) def. Caitlyn Fanny 6-2, 6-4; Lila Kate Leviner lost to Ella Brown (A) def. Lila Kate Leviner 6-3, 6-1; Sophia Cook (J) def Abby Martin 6-2, 2-6,10-6.
People are also reading…
Doubles
Cook/Driggers (J) def. Fanny/Jones 6-1, 6-0; Mallory Prosser /Ada Howell (J) def. Olivia Strickland/ Lily Martin 6-2, 6-0
RECORDS: J 4-1.
CROSS-COUNTRY
South Florence
girls place 3rd
South Florence's Caelin Sloan finished first overall in the girls' race with a time of 17 minutes, 21 seconds.
GIRLS
SOUTH FLORENCE
Caelin Sloan 17:21; Ella Mcdaniels 23:57; Sloane Fields 26:19; Grace McKenzie 27:39; Jenna Mayfield 28:31; Amelia Steinmetz 29:19; Caroline Askins 29:56; Lilly O'Neal 30:59; Natalie Hall 35:35; Cassie Hitch 22:40.
BOYS
SOUTH FLORENCE
Zane Morris 19:53; Nathan Gause 20:31; Kameron Godfrey 21:05; Cohen Springs 22:07; Qunicey Boyd 22:08; Logan Miller 22:52 ; Braden Miller 24:30; Anders Brewer 25:07; Chase Matthews 25:52; Dayton Hunter 26:00; Kevin Landaverde 27:03; Will Arthur 29:23.