WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: West falls short to North Myrtle Beach in five sets in Volleyball

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — West Florence's Rileigh Yearsich had two aces, one kill, six assists, four digs and a block, But the Knights lost in five sets to North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. The Chiefs won by scores of 23-25, 12-25, 12-25, 25-15, 15-13.
West teammate Emmy Rollins had two aces, 13 kills, one assist, 10 digs and a block.
ACES – WF: Rion Caldwell 4, Rileigh Yearsich 2, Grace Howard 2, Annalia Cook 2, Emmy Rollins 2, Alyssa Owens 1.
KILLS – WF: Caldwell 3, Yearsich 1, Howard 4, Cook 3, Rollins 13, Owens 1, Rachel Herod 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Yearsich 6, Rollins 1, Owens 15, Herod 4.
DIGS – WF: Caldwell 3, Yearsich 4, Cook 11, Rollins 10, Owens 7, Jordyn Perry 18, Ashleigh Perry 1.
BLOCKS – WF: Yearsich 1, Howard 1, Cook 2, Rollins 1.
Lee Academy 3
Calhoun Academy 0
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Charley Grace Norris had five aces and 15 digs in the Cavaliers' 25-11, 25-7, 25-11 win.
ACES – LA: Charley Grace Norris 5, Caleigh Barrett 4, M.J. Logan 2, Madi Motley 2.
KILLS – LA: Julee Saverance 3, Barrett 5, Logan 5, Logan 6, Lacie McElveen 2.
BLOCK – LA: McElveen 2.
ASSISTS – LA: Saverence 20, McElveen 6.
DIGS – LA: Norris 15, Barrett 3, Logan 3, Logan 3.
GIRLS' TENNIS
South Florence 6
Sumter 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence’s Claire Nance defeated Whitney Crawford in No.1 singles 6-2, 6-0. The Bruins (5-1) are off to their best start since the 1990s.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Whitney Crawford 6-2, 6-0, Lucy McIver (S) def. Carolina McKenzie 7-5, 6-4; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Kaydyn Dickinson 6-1, 6-2; Brooks MCKenzie (SF) def. Anna Alan 6-2, 6-2; Morgan Brook (SF) def. Peyton Gratz 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Nance/ C.McKenzie (SF) def. Crawford/ McIver 6-2, 7-6; Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby (SF) def. Mary Lynt/ Brianna Davis 6-0, 6-1.
Carolina Academy 9
Williamsburg Academy 0
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Anna Louise McKenzie in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Anna Louise McKenzie 6-0, 6-0; Lake Killman (CA) def. Brooke Wall 6-0, 6-0; Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Madison Slovinski 6-0,6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Elise McCutchen 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def.Ann Larue Watts 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Long (CA) def. Mary Logan Atkinson 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/ Killman (CA) def. McKenzie/ Wall 8-1; Cameron/ Matthews (CA) def. Slovinski/ McCutcheon 8-1; Brown/ Madison Franks (CA) def. Watts/ Atkinson 8-1.
Johnsonville 6
East Clarendon 1
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Trinity Blanton defeated Christine Fleming in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1
East Clarendon’s Daylee Culick defeated Lily Margaret in No.4 singles 6-4, 6-4.
SINGLES
Trinity Blanton (J) def. Christine Fleming 6-4, 6-1; Nicole Cook (J) def.Layla Barrett 6-3, 7-5; Olivia Gainey (J) def. Taylor White 6-4, 6-3 ; Daylee Culick (EC) def. Lily Margaret 6-4, 6-4; Victoria Alford (J) def. Kyla Smith 7-6, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Blanton/ Cook (J) def. Fleming/ Barrett 8-4; Hannah Graham/ Lily Kate Laviner (J) def. Madelynn Welch/ Catherine Fleming 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
West Florence 195
South Florence 215
FLORENCE, S.C. — Alla McGillivray shot a 45 to earn co-medalist honors to lead West Florence to a 195-215 win over South Florence at Shadow Creek Golf Club. South's Anna Grace Smith was the other co-medalist at 45.
WEST FLORENCE (195)
Alla McGillivray 45, Madeline Ateyah 46, Julia Kleine 51, Taylor Pleasant 53.
SOUTH FLORENCE (215)
Anna Grace Smith 45, Maggie Miller 56, Anna Caroline Stone 53, Sarah Danner 61.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Trinity Collegiate
finishes third
SUMTER, S.C. — Brook Brumfield finished third with a time of 18:15:40 to help Trinity Collegiate's boys finish third at the Wilson Hall Invitational at Patriot Park.
The Titan girls were led by Kate Coker, who was timed at 25:45:63 and placed 26th and led the TC girls to an eighth-place finish.
BOYS
3.TRINITY COLLEGIATE(89)
3. Brook Brumfield 18:15; 18. Pearce Scott 19:44; 22.Julian Duncan 20:01;24.Weaver Whitfield 20:09; 25.Jack Banner 20:19; 26.Reid Saunders 20:25; 28.Sully Epps 20:29; 70.Ray Winegard 20:34; 73.Griffin Folse 21:28; 74.James Bagwell 22:29.
GIRLS
8. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (204)
26. Kate Coker 25:45; 37. Bryce Christian 28:17; 41. Anna Claire Epps 28:43; 52. Liza Commander 32:15; 58. Mandy Iseman 38:17; 59. Kaylee Wooten 38:18.
