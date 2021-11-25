WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Wilson boys win Capital City Tip-Off

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wilson’s Zandae Butler scored a game-high 18 points, helping lead his team to a 71-61 win Wednesday over Westwood to capture Capital City Tip-Off championship. Teammate Merel Burges was named tournament MVP.
Fellow Tiger Dominick Jones added 17 points during Wednesday's game.
WE;26;35—61
WI;37;34—71
WILSON (71)
Zandae Butler 18, Dominick Jones 17, Brown 6, Walters 2, Josh Green 12, Merel Burgess 14.
Marlboro County 66
Lee Central 56
FLORENCE, S.C. — Kamare Alford scored a game-high 14 points to lead Marlboro County to third place in the Turkey Shootout.
Teammate Braylon Barfield added 13 points.
Lee Central’s Micheal Holmes, Jr scored a team-high 13 points.
MC; 28;38—66
LC; 26;30— 56
MARLBORO COUNTY (66)
Chalmers 2, Adams 8, Kamare Alford 14, Caleb Brown 10, Bethea 2, Braylon Barfield 13, Leach 2, Leviner 2, Nori Adams 11, Purvis 2.
LEE CENTRAL (56)
Johnson 3, Newkirk 3, Derrick Bradley 12, Frazier 3, Spann 2, Nakia Johnson 10, Hickman 2, Brisbon 2,Pitts 3, Micheal Holmes, JR. 13,
South Florence 66
Latta 63 (OT)
FLORENCE S.C., — South Florence’s Tre McElveen hit the game-winning three with less than 30 seconds left to break a 63-63 score in overtime in the fifth-place game of the Turkey Shootout.
Terrance Moore led the Bruins with a game-high 22 points.
Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored 20.
SF;23;31;12— 66
L;24;30;9—63
SOUTH FLORENCE (66)
Jamarie Brown 15, Smith 4, Tre McElveen 13, Terrance Moore 22, Bruce 7, Dickens 4, Lesane 1.
LATTA (63)
Jones 8, Bryant 8, Tydreck DeBerry 16, Davis 8, D.J. Griffin 20, McGritt 2.
Mullins 91
Cheraw 39
CHERAW, S.C. — Mullins’ Johnell Sidnab scored a game-high 28 points in the seventh-place game of the Turkey Shootout.
Teammate Demitrius Sanders added 22 points.
Cheraw’s Devin Hinson scored a team-high 13 points.
M;37;54—91
C;18;21—39
MULLINS (91)
Johnell Sidnab 28, Demitrius Sanders 22, Timothy Frazier 11, Livingston 9, Hayes 7, Watson 6, Torres 4, Finklea 2.
CHERAW (39)
Devin Hinson 13, Gillespie 5, Brown 6, Ford 2, Smith 3, Burch 2, Herrington 2.
Hartsville 56
Cardinal Newman 31
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hartsville’s Jamari Briggs scored a game-high 18 points in the Holiday Hoopfest at C.A. Johnson.
Teammate DeAndre Huggins added 14 points.
H;28;28—56
CN;22;9—31
HARTSVILLE (56)
Jamari Briggs 18, LeXander 9, Forman 6, Knox 7, DeAndre Huggins 14, Henry 2.
Laurence Manning 60
White Knoll 55
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Bryce Acord scored a game-high 21 points in the Lake Murray Tip-Off.
Teammate Brandon King added 17 points.
WK;9;17;15;14—55
LMA;13;21;11;15—60
LAURENCE MANNING (60)
Aaron Medley 12, Brandon King 17, Bryce Acord 21, Siger 5, Tanner 5.