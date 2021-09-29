WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 30, 2021

NOTES: MBHS leads the all-time series 9-0. ...Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season. The Seahawks dropped a 31-27 decision to 5A power Fort Dorchester while the Knights were toppled by Region 6-4A foe Hartsville 33-13. ... Myrtle Beach has two NCAA Division I commitments lining up on offense. QB Ryan Burger is set to go to Appalachian State while wide receiver Adam Randall has committed to Clemson. ...Last week marked the first time WFHS has been held to under 35 points in a game this season. Running back Terry McKithen was also kept out of the end zone and under 100 yards rushing.