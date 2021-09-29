WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 30, 2021

HAMMOND (5-0) AT TRINITY COLLEGIATE (5-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: Hammond 19, Trinity Collegiate 0
KEY PLAYERS: H: RB C.J. Stokes; WR Cam Scott. TC: RB Reggion Bennett, RB/WR Tre McLeod
NOTES: The Skyhawks have won 18 state titles in football, including 12 since 2006. Hammond is the current four-time defending SCISA 3A state champion. ...This is the first year for Hammond under coach Jon Wheeler, who stepped up to replace long-time coach Eric Kimrey after he took a job with his alma mater, the University of South Carolina. ...Skyhawks running back C.J. Stokes recently committed to play for the University of Michigan. ...Trinity running back Reggion Bennett reached a career milestone last week after surpassing 5,000 yards for his career. He already has 947 yards rushing this season. ...Fellow tailback Tre McLeod also had a monster game against Ben Lippen by rushing for 242 yards and six scores.
MYRTLE BEACH (2-1, 1-0) AT WEST FLORENCE (4-1, 1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: Myrtle Beach 51, West Florence 14 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS – MB: QB Ryan Burger; WR Adam Randall. WF: RB Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson.
NOTES: MBHS leads the all-time series 9-0. ...Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season. The Seahawks dropped a 31-27 decision to 5A power Fort Dorchester while the Knights were toppled by Region 6-4A foe Hartsville 33-13. ... Myrtle Beach has two NCAA Division I commitments lining up on offense. QB Ryan Burger is set to go to Appalachian State while wide receiver Adam Randall has committed to Clemson. ...Last week marked the first time WFHS has been held to under 35 points in a game this season. Running back Terry McKithen was also kept out of the end zone and under 100 yards rushing.