Well-balanced Stingers, Mustangs meet at Dailey Field for spot in JUCO World Series

“Always a good pitching staff, but they look like they’re scoring more runs this year than normal,” McDonald said. “They’ve hit more home runs than they normally do and they’ve got some big bats in the middle of the order. So our pitching staff will have to continue to throw well and keep us in the game and hopefully we can find a way to score more runs.”

Monroe freshman infielder Salix Felix tops the list of big bats as he is hitting .430 with 14 homers and 66 RBI. Anthony Fontana has driven in 46 runs while Jose Martinez has eight homers and 39 RBI.

On the mound, the righty–lefty combo of Nicholas Feretic and Olvis Genao has been stellar for Monroe. Feretic has an ERA of 1.62 while Genao’s is 1.91. They’ve combined for 88 strikeouts 72 innings.

“You’ve got to compete at the plate, foul some balls off, get some good counts to hit in and get to the bullpen,” McDonald said. “You’ve also got to make sure you eliminate the big inning. We can’t go have three-plus-run innings on defense. We’ve got keep them from having free baserunners and make them hit their way on and make quality pitches when we need to.

“Our guys know what it takes to win and they’re looking forward to playing these guys with the World Series on the line.”