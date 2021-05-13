Well-balanced Stingers, Mustangs meet at Dailey Field for spot in JUCO World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was only a little over a year ago that the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team opened Dailey Field — the first true home for the Stingers.
And perhaps a true home-field advantage as they get set to play Monroe College (N.Y.) in the NJCAA Eastern District Tournament.
The two teams will play a best of three series beginning Friday at 1 p.m. with 1 p.m. games scheduled for Saturday and if necessary, Sunday as well.
Although 2020 was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, FDTC (44-6) has played 37 games at its new facility and has won 31 of them — including an 18-3 mark this season.
“This is why guys come here,” Tech coach Preston McDonald said. “They want to have that opportunity to play in the postseason and to get to the World Series. The guys are excited and ready to go. Monroe has a great program and it’s going to be a challenge for us.
“Hopefully we can use the home field to our advantage and come ready to play.”
It will not be an easy task as the Mustangs represented the Eastern District in the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, each of the last two years it was played.
They bring a well-balanced squad into Florence. Monroe (33-5-1) boasts a team batting average of .348 and a team ERA of 4.47. The Mustangs have hit 58 homers this season while driving in 376 runs, and the pitchers have fanned 324 batters as a staff.
“Always a good pitching staff, but they look like they’re scoring more runs this year than normal,” McDonald said. “They’ve hit more home runs than they normally do and they’ve got some big bats in the middle of the order. So our pitching staff will have to continue to throw well and keep us in the game and hopefully we can find a way to score more runs.”
Monroe freshman infielder Salix Felix tops the list of big bats as he is hitting .430 with 14 homers and 66 RBI. Anthony Fontana has driven in 46 runs while Jose Martinez has eight homers and 39 RBI.
On the mound, the righty–lefty combo of Nicholas Feretic and Olvis Genao has been stellar for Monroe. Feretic has an ERA of 1.62 while Genao’s is 1.91. They’ve combined for 88 strikeouts 72 innings.
“You’ve got to compete at the plate, foul some balls off, get some good counts to hit in and get to the bullpen,” McDonald said. “You’ve also got to make sure you eliminate the big inning. We can’t go have three-plus-run innings on defense. We’ve got keep them from having free baserunners and make them hit their way on and make quality pitches when we need to.
“Our guys know what it takes to win and they’re looking forward to playing these guys with the World Series on the line.”
Statistically, Tech matches up well with the Mustangs on the mound and at the plate. FDTC has a team ERA of 3.48 and the Stingers are batting .352.
They will rely on the same pitching trio that won them the Region 10 Tournament crown in Nathan Williams, Hunter Parks and Charlie Mac Toman. They each have an ERA under 3.12 and have combined for 152 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings.
J.T. Marr (.463 avg., 8 HR, 55 RBI), Luke Wood (.435 avg., 6 HR, 48 RBI), Gary Lora (.389 avg., 9 HR, 52 RBI) and Scott McDonough (.338 avg., 13 HR, 52 RBI) have provided a potent top of the lineup for Tech all season, with six more players driving in at least 20 runs as well.
The Stingers have hit 62 home runs as a team and collected 433 RBI.