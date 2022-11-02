Well-tested Hartsville set for playoff opener

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Red Foxes have seemingly been preparing for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. playoff opener since the beginning of the season, coach Jeff Calabrese said.

“From our non-conference schedule to our conference schedule, we’ve been at this for 10 weeks now playing great football teams,” he said.

In fact only one opponent the Red Foxes went up against this year did not make the postseason. Calabrese’s squad dealt with several highly-ranked foes in Camden, South Florence, West Florence and Dillon en route to finishing 6-4 and third overall in Region 6-4A.

Now Hartsville turns its attention to another strong opponent in Lucy Beckham out of Mt. Pleasant. The Bengals are 7-3 in what has been their first season of varsity football. The school was founded three years ago and the team fielded a junior varsity squad up until now.

“It’s the first varsity team – but it’s one with experience since these kids have been in this program for two years now,” Calabrese said. “They’re a very good team, and they play exceptionally well on defense.”

LBHS has only allowed 157 points total this season for an average of 15.7 per game. The Bengals have only allowed more than 17 points three times this season, with two of those ending in losses.

“They’re playing great defense and their kids play super-hard,” Calabrese said. “On offense they can do a lot of different things. They can run it and throw it, so trying to hone in on what they’re going to do is hard because we don’t know who they are.

“Just a tough, hard-nosed football. It’s a tough draw in the first round, but a challenge that we’re looking forward to.”

It will be a matchup of strength vs. strength as the Bengals’ defense is likely to face one of the most prolific offenses it has seen this season. The Red Foxes have scored 455 points and are averaging 45.5 points per game.

Hartsville has scored more than 40 points in half of its games and more than 50 three times.

The run game has produced 3,482 yards and 50 touchdowns for the Red Foxes, led by the duo of Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson, who have both surpassed 1,100 yards rushing and have combined for 40 scores on the ground.

The passing attack has been there as well. Quarterback McKendrie Douglas reached the 1,000-yard milestone in the season finale and has 10 passing TDs as well.

The defense is led by JD Allen, Web Barnes and Damarion Coe who all have more than 85 tackles. Allen also leads the team with three sacks.

“We’re just continuing to try and build and get better every week,” Calabrese said. “There are some things we have to clean up and work to get better at to be a better football team, and that’s what we’re trying to do.

“Our kids our working to become the best versions of the themselves and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”