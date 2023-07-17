FLORENCE, S.C. -- 2023's West baseball squad was Monday's home team, yet it didn't have a home.

While West Florence High School's baseball field undergoes renovations, coach Craig Brown's team practiced at South Florence High or Southside Middle.

In the Sandlapper League's Competitive division state final against Trinity on Monday at Carolina Bank Field, West never felt more at home. Brown's team snapped a 1-1 score in the bottom of the third with two runs, and that resulted in the 3-1 final score.

Matthew Brown (no relation to the coach) not only singled in the go-ahead run in the third, he pitched out of two late jams to preserve Craig Brown's second state championship in three years. In 2021, he coached West Florence Gold to American Legion Baseball's junior state crown.

Matthew Brown, a rising junior at WF, completed an 8-0 summer campaign on the mound. On Monday, he struck out nine batters during his 6 2/3 innings. The only thing that prevented him from a complete game was reaching the pitch-count limit.

If that wasn't impressive enough, his season ERA was 1.374.

But it was Pierce Evans' two-out single that gave Trinity a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. After J.W. Arthur reached home on the play, teammate Grayson Benenhaley also tried to score but was tagged out by West catcher Michael Poston.

Carson Haynes then scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first to tie it up.

Facing Trinity pitcher Dewsey Meadows, West surged ahead in that pivotal third inning. With two outs and Haynes at first, West made things happen when Haynes stole second. Right after that, Brown singled Haynes home and he dove safely head-first across home plate to make it 2-1.

After Fisher Hartman scored on an error, West had its 3-1 lead.

But then, Trinity charged even harder at West. But for each Trinity charge, West countered with Matthew Brown.

In the top of the fifth with two outs, a Benenhaley single and Nick Romanoli double put runners at second and third. After that, Brown induced a groundout to end the threat.

MONDAY'S PHOTOS: SANDLAPPER LEAGUE COMPETITIVE STATE FINAL 20230717021020_IMG_9112.JPG 20230717021517_IMG_9127.JPG 20230717021609_IMG_9128.JPG 20230717021829_IMG_9140.JPG 20230717021940_IMG_9149.JPG 20230717022730_IMG_9182.JPG 20230717023648_IMG_9213.JPG 20230717023711_IMG_9216.JPG 20230717025553_IMG_9244.JPG 20230717031049_IMG_9283.JPG 20230717034359_IMG_9408.JPG Resized_20230717_213742.jpeg Resized_20230717015054_IMG_9024.jpeg Resized_20230717015516_IMG_9048.jpeg Resized_20230717020118_IMG_9074.jpeg Resized_20230717020707_IMG_9097.jpeg Resized_20230717021939_IMG_9148.jpeg Resized_20230717022140_IMG_9161.jpeg Resized_20230717023823_IMG_9232.jpeg Resized_20230717023823_IMG_9235.jpeg Resized_20230717030012_IMG_9268.jpeg Resized_20230717032303_IMG_9320.jpeg Resized_20230717032459_IMG_9331.jpeg Resized_20230717032610_IMG_9332.jpeg

Coach Brandon Hyman's Trinity team was not done as Evans singled and Gates Chapman walked to start the top of the sixth. But Matthew Brown was hardly fazed. He struck out the next two batters and then induced another groundout to escape that threat.

There were no more Trinity threats after that, and Chase Anderson earned the save for West. All that was left was for West's players to jubilantly storm the field.

No trophies were awarded, but a WCW-style belt was given as a team championship keepsake.

And of course, Matthew Brown got a tournament MVP belt of his own.

WILL BE UPDATED SOON WITH QUOTES, VIDEO