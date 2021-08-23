West Florence adds home game Friday as schedules continue to shift

FLORENCE, S.C. – It turns out Knight Stadium is going to host its first football Friday on schedule after all.

West Florence was left scrambling to fill two home dates – including Friday’s opener – when the teams in Region 6-5A decided to revamp their schedules.

The Knights originally filled one of those two vacancies with a road game at Clover, but West Florence announced via Twitter that it instead has switched to a 7:30 p.m. home game against Cheraw.

The 2A Braves found themselves without a Week One opponent during the weekend after Marlboro County High School had to call off Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.

But with one home matchup added, another was seemingly taken away, at least for the moment. Region 6-3A voted Monday to move all of its region games up higher in the schedule – meaning the Sept. 10 game at Knight Stadium against Lake City is open once again.

It was unknown as of Monday evening if West Florence had filled either vacant spot in its schedule. Attempts to reach West Florence Athletic Director Greg Johnson were unsuccessful.