West Florence adds home game Friday as schedules continue to shift

FLORENCE, S.C. – It turns out Knight Stadium is going to host its first football Friday on schedule after all.
West Florence was left scrambling to fill two home dates – including Friday’s opener – when the teams in Region 6-5A decided to revamp their schedules.
The Knights originally filled one of those two vacancies with a road game at Clover, but West Florence announced via Twitter that it instead has switched to a 7:30 p.m. home game against Cheraw.
The 2A Braves found themselves without a Week One opponent during the weekend after Marlboro County High School had to call off Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.
But with one home matchup added, another was seemingly taken away, at least for the moment. Region 6-3A voted Monday to move all of its region games up higher in the schedule – meaning the Sept. 10 game at Knight Stadium against Lake City is open once again.
It was unknown as of Monday evening if West Florence had filled either vacant spot in its schedule. Attempts to reach West Florence Athletic Director Greg Johnson were unsuccessful.
The decision alters the schedules for Marlboro, Lake City, Manning and their nonconference opponents moving forward but does not have any impact on Friday’s matchup between Manning and South Florence at Bruin Stadium, SFHS Athletic Director Cody Slaughter said.
Lake City’s originally scheduled game with East Clarendon for this Friday was already canceled because of contact tracing in both programs.
Wilson High School is dealing with canceled games as well. The Tiger Stadium debut that was supposed to take place last Saturday was scrubbed because of protocols with Hilton Head High.
Now the Tigers are forced to back out of Friday’s matchup against defending 4A state champion A.C. Flora. Wilson Athletic Director Derrick McQueen said the team expects to return to play the following Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico coach Jamie Johnson also announced via his official Twitter account that Friday’s game at Hemingway was called off, but the Raiders are expected to host Chesterfield the following week.
Carvers Bay has also had to cancel its games against Green Sea Floyds this week and Andrews next week. Andrews announced recently that it has picked up a game on Sept. 3 vs. Johnsonville instead.