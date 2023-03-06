FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence built a 5-0 lead during Monday's first two innings against Conway. Then, the Knights gave up eight unanswered runs before losing 8-6.

The Knights' Camp Keels was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Brody Cook was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Losing pitcher Peyton Rogers, meanwhile, went 3 for 4 with an RBI of his own.

Keels, West's leadoff hitter, reached with a single to start the bottom of the first. He scored on Cooper Coleman's sacrifice fly. Cook's RBI groundout then made it 2-0 in the first.

In the bottom of the second, Keels made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single to right. Cook's RBI groundout made it 4-0 before Rogers' run-scoring single to left gave the Knights their 5-0 lead.

Conway, coached by Darlington native Billy Sylvester, then made its comeback.

WILL BE UPDATED