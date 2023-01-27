 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Florence boys beat NMB, tie Wilson for region lead

West Florence's Deuce Hudson (2) drives to the basket during Friday's game.

 WILLIAM HESTER/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tenth-ranked West Florence's 12-0 run closed out Friday's 48-35 win over North Myrtle Beach. That ties the Knights with No. 8 Wilson for the 6-4A lead with region records of 6-1.

West's next game is 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson.

After a slow start Friday, Knights coach Kevin Robinson was happy about the win. 

"I just think we buckled down on defense," said Robinson, whose team improved to 16-6 overall and 6-1 in the region. "I give all the credit to North Myrtle Beach. They fought the whole night, but our guys were hungry. We've got a goal to accomplish; they came out on the defensive end and got it done."

 

Darren Lloyd led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Deuce Hudson and Bryson Graves with 12 each.

Graves even dished an assist to teammate Grant Beaton, threw down a dunk as time was expiring.

West, which got to the foul line 29 times Friday, made 20 attempts. The Knights even made 8 of 11 during the final eight minutes.

After watching his team win against the squad that upset Wilson on Tuesday, Robinson hopes Friday is the perfect springboard into visiting a Tiger team that previously beat the Knights by 30 points.

"Just finish," Robinson said. "It doesn't matter what the situation is; just finish. (NMB) started with an 8, 9-0 run and we came out in the second half and buckled down on defense and finished the game like the way I knew we could."

NMB;10;7;13;5--35

WF;8;17;9;14--48

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (35)

Wells Hill 12, Brown 2, Surigao 2, Henley 3, Stanley 2, Jamie Brooks 12, Hopkins 2.

WEST FLORENCE (48)

Deuce Hudson 12, Jones 7, Darren Lloyd 15, Bryson Graves 12, Beaton 2.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

