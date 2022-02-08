West Florence boys beat rival South in final game of regular season

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence's boys' basketball team likely had two goals entering Tuesday’s matchup against South Florence.
Fortunately they were one in the same as the Knights were looking to clinch at least the No. 3 seed from Region 6-4A with a victory.
Thanks to a big night from Valerian Bruce – and a big second-quarter run – WFHS was able to hold off the rival Bruins for a hotly-contested 72-55 victory.
West improved to 20-4 overall and 9-13 in region play while the Bruins fell to 7-15 and 2-11. The Knights will open the 4A state playoffs Feb. 17 as they await word on if they will be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
"Whatever seed we get, we're just going to roll with cards we're dealt," West coach Kevin Robinson said. "At this moment we're just kind of waiting to see."
South is also in wait mode on a potential at-large bid, coach Aaron Stevens said.
It was the Bruins who got off to a fast start in front of a raucous crowd Tuesday evening. South’s offense found Quay Dickens by himself under the basket on more than one occasion as the senior center posted 11 of his team-high 20 points in the opening eight minutes.
“I thought we had a good game plan and were able to get some easy buckets,” Stevens said. “That’s how you have to win. You can’t just rely scoring in the half court the whole game. You’ve got to get easy baskets and you’ve got to get turnovers and get transition offense for your team.
“I thought our guys did that and it was a credit to how hard they played.”
But Bruce, Deuce Hudson and Avion McBride combined for 15 points in the stanza as well as West slowly gained the advantage for a 22-17 lead entering the second quarter.
That was when Bruce took over. He scored nine of his game-high 21 points – including the first seven for the Knights – as WFHS built a double-digit lead.
"We wanted to get V going that second quarter," Robinson said. "We saw he had a couple of mismatches that first quarter, so we really wanted get him going and get the ball down low to him − that inside-outside offense and get him going a little bit."
Braxton Blocker connected on a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to pull the Bruins back to within 11 and that momentum carried into the first part of the second half. South got within eight points twice, and kept within striking distance thanks to a pair of treys by Rodney Lesane, who was second on the team with eight points.
But a 12-2 run by WFHS in the fourth essentially sealed the victory as the lead grew to 20 points toward the end.
“Just couldn’t quite climb back,” Stevens said. “Their pressure was good. It bothered us tonight. That’s why West is good – they’ve got active guards, experienced guards, and they make it tough on you. Got to give them credit for that.
“But I’m proud of the way we fought and battled and never gave up.”
Hudson finished with 18 points for West followed by McBride with 12. Darren Lloyd added 10 points to give the Knights four players in double figures as another balanced scoring effort paved the way.
"At the end of the day, my guys knew what was at stake," Robinson said. "I told them at the beginning of the day to finish. That was the biggest thing. We knew South was going to play tough, so I'm just glad my guys were able to keep their poise and come out on top."
It was a tightly-contested matchup for most of the night that was also heated at times. None more so than after the final buzzer when an exchange near midcourt resulted in players being separated and both parties quickly being sent to their respective locker rooms as the crowd was dispersed.
WEST FLORENCE (72)
Valerian Bruce 21, Deuce Hudson 18, Avion McBride 12, Darren Lloyd 10, Graves 9, Dozier 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (55)
Quay Dickens 20, Lesane 8, Gamble 7, McMillan 6, McElveen 4, Blocker 3, Robinson 3, Timmons 2.