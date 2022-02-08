West Florence boys beat rival South in final game of regular season

“I thought our guys did that and it was a credit to how hard they played.”

But Bruce, Deuce Hudson and Avion McBride combined for 15 points in the stanza as well as West slowly gained the advantage for a 22-17 lead entering the second quarter.

That was when Bruce took over. He scored nine of his game-high 21 points – including the first seven for the Knights – as WFHS built a double-digit lead.

"We wanted to get V going that second quarter," Robinson said. "We saw he had a couple of mismatches that first quarter, so we really wanted get him going and get the ball down low to him − that inside-outside offense and get him going a little bit."

Braxton Blocker connected on a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to pull the Bruins back to within 11 and that momentum carried into the first part of the second half. South got within eight points twice, and kept within striking distance thanks to a pair of treys by Rodney Lesane, who was second on the team with eight points.

But a 12-2 run by WFHS in the fourth essentially sealed the victory as the lead grew to 20 points toward the end.