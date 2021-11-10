 Skip to main content
West Florence boys, girls cross-country finish in top 10 at state
Prep Sports

West Florence boys, girls cross-country finish in top 10 at state

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Charles Mazick finished seventh to lead West Florence's boys to a sixth-place finish with 255 points at the SCHSL Class 4A cross-country state meet on Thursday.

In Girls, the Knights' Kaylanna Burroughs finished 23rd to help lead the Knight girls to ninth. Individually, Hartsville’s Kati Nutt was the best from the Pee Dee in girls at 10th.

BOYS

6. WEST FLORENCE (182)

7. Charles Mazick 16:38; 16. Kaleb Burroughs 17:04; 22. John Holladay 17:20; 73. Jacobo Garcia Rivera 18:24; 74. Hugh Runyan 18:28; 88. Landon Morris 18:55; 106. Aden Swisher 19:49.

GIRLS

9. WEST FLORENCE (255)

23.Kaylanna Burroughs 20:42;48. Melissa Hodges 21:34;68. Sarah Beth Bailey 22:13;70. Cassie Hitch 22:18;92. Addison Roberts 23:07; 105. Olivia Wideman 24:04; 112. Mackinley Perry 24:46.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

West, Hartsville

bound for state

IRMO — Hartsville finished ninth with a 217 and West Florence finished 11th with a 214 to finish among the top 16 at the competitive cheer Class 4A qualifier at Irmo High School on Wednesday night.

South Florence finished 19th with a 189, and Darlington was 21st with a 141.

The winner was A.C. Flora at 279.

The Class 4A state championship is at Colonial Life arena on Nov. 20.

