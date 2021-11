West Florence boys, girls qualify for state cross country meet

NEWBERRY, S.C. − Both the West Florence boys' and girls' cross country teams qualified for the state meet on Saturday at the 4A qualifier at the Newberry College Cross Country course.

The state meet will be held Thursday at the Clemson Sandhill Research Educational Center in Columbia beginning the girls' race at 9 a.m. followed by the boys' race at 9:30 a.m.

This is the first time since 2007 that both WFHS squads have qualified in the same year. The Knights placed third overall in their group on the boys' side and the girls placed fifth overall in their group.

WF's Charles Mazick finished second overall with a time of 16:24.3 and Kaleb Burroughs wasn't far behind in sixth place with a time of 17:03.9.

On the girls' side, Kaylanna Burroughs paced the Knights with a sixth-place showing and a time of 20:28.6.

Finishing in fifth place overall and qualifying as an individual was Hartsville's Kaiti Nutt with a time of 19:57.2.