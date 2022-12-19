West Florence boys rally, girls cruise in sweep of Mullins

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kevin Robinson is starting to feel a whole lot better about his West Florence Knights as they enter the holiday break.

“We’re starting to gel more; they’re starting to buy in and starting to listen,” he said. “We were able to kind of figure some things out before region play, so hopefully that can kind of carry us on into region play and into January.”

Monday’s game against Mullins was a prime example. West was able to overcome a shaky start – and a 15-point deficit – with strong defense as the Knights rallied for an 88-72 victory over the Auctioneers in their final contest before the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

“We started off kind of slow, but I told the guys to calm down…we’re going to be fine,” Robinson said. “Once we buckled down defensively, we were able to find our way and that kind of propelled us to victory tonight.”

But the Knights (8-3) had few answers defensively in the opening eight minutes as Mullins surged to a 20-5 advantage at one point behind leading scorer Johnell Sindab and some hot-shooting from beyond the arc.

Sindab had eight of his game-high 25 points in the opening frame, with a pair of 3-pointers in the mix. Demetrius Sanders and J.J. Davis also connected from downtown for the Aucs.

But West began to turn things around to start the second quarter. Three straight buckets with a pair of free throws thrown in brought the Knights back within five. Deuce Hudson’s trey with 4:42 left in the half gave WFHS its first lead of the night, and that momentum stayed with Robinson’s squad the rest of the way.

Powered by the combo of Hudson and Darren Lloyd, West took a 32-28 advantage into the break, and an 11-0 run to start the second half gave West all the cushion it would need the rest of the evening.

“Basketball’s a game of runs, and we’re not going to make every shot, but we’ve got to stay the course,” Robinson said. “We were getting good looks (in the first quarter), we just weren’t knocking them down. So I told the guys to stay the course, and the second half we were able to come out…we were getting the same looks, but we were able to knock down some shots.”

Mullins did not go away quietly though. Sindab and Syree Livingston, who finished with 15 points, helped pull the Aucs back within seven late in third. But another 11-0 run to begin the fourth put to rest any thoughts of a MHS’ comeback.

Hudson and Lloyd each had 24 points for West. Byrson Graves added 16 and Dominick Jones finished with 11 to give WFHS four players in double figures.

MULLINS (72)

Johnell Sindab 25, Syree Livingston 15, Davis 9, Sanders 7, D. Ford 5, Brown 3, Allen 2, E. Ford 2, Bell 2, White 2.

WEST FLORENCE (88)

Deuce Hudson 24, Darren Lloyd 24, Bryson Graves 16, Dominick Jones 11, Beaton 4, Askews 4, Gamble 3, Daniels 3.

GIRLS

West Florence 53

Mullins 15

FLORENCE – A balanced scoring effort in the first quarter helped the Knights jump to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and they never looked back as West Florence earned its third straight victory.

West (4-4) poured it on in the third quarter – outscoring the Auctioneers 23-0. Jordyn Perry and Kendrina Johnson led the charge with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Gabrielle Gunter added eight points for WFHS followed by Trinity Rodgers with seven and Branda-Nae Williams with six.

Jada Davis had six points to lead Mullins, including four in the opening stanza.

MULLINS (16)

Davis 6, Baccus 4, Worley 4, Gilchrist 2.

WEST FLORENCE (53)

Jordyn Perry 12, Kendrina Johnson 11, Gunter 8, Rodgers 7, Williams 6, James 4, Pearson 2, Harrison 2, Bradley 2.