West Florence boys' soccer wins 10th straight match, blanks Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – It took a while, but West Florence finally found its scoring touch.

The Knights faced off against Wilson on Friday with neither team having its full complement of players available at Knight Stadium, and for the first 38 minutes it was mostly a defensive struggle.

Billy Andrews’ squad had the advantage in offensive attack time, however, and that eventually led to the Knights breaking through with two quick goals before halftime.

That opened the floodgates a little as West was able to tack on four more in the second half to cruise to a 6-0 victory.

WFHS improved to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in Region 6-4A with just five region contests remaining. The Knights also extended their winning streak to 10 straight matches.

“We’ve got a few more to go and hopefully we can win those and win the region – which is what we want to do,” Andrews said. “That’s our goal.”

It’s certainly been a dominant season thus far for WFHS. Friday marked the fifth shutout in region play and ninth overall for the Knights. They kept the area in front of goalkeepers Zachary Way and Andrew Crenshaw clean all night Friday as well.

Meanwhile the offense started to click late in the first half, powered by a pair of late goals from Jaryd Walton and Floyd Goodstein. The duo accounted for two goals and one assist each for West Florence.

“We just had to work the ball,” Andrews said. “We worked the ball real well down the field and we just happened to be in the right place at the right time and that was great.

“Second half, we had a little bit more confidence. We knew what we needed to do with the ball. …We did the things we needed to do and it paid off for us.”

West added three goals in the first twenty minutes of the second half to pull away. Drew Shaw connected on one of the early ones while Jack Kitchen scored an improbable goal after falling down and then recovering for a shot that curled just over the goalkeeper’s head.

Poston Holsapple assisted on two of the Knights’ goals as five different players found the scoresheet.

For Wilson, it was a solid defensive effort that made West work for every goal all night, coach Blake Pate said.

“You want to set it up and make it difficult for them,” he said. “West has a got a couple guys that we knew were trouble, and if we could put a bunch of bodies in front of him, we could make him frustrated like we did when we played him at home.

“But that’s the way things go. Eventually the quality (shots) got to us.”

