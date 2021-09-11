West Florence boys take 2nd place in Melee at The Castle meet

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence High School's boys' cross country team took second place in Saturday's Melee at the Castle meet.

Wando High School wound up in first place for both boys and girls.

West Florence's girls finished seventh overall with Hartsville coming in ninth and Wilson 11th.

Hartsville's boys finished eighth followed by Trinity Collegiate (10th), Chesterfield (12th), South Florence (13th) and Wilson (14th).

Hartsville's Kaiti Nutt wound up second overall individually with a time of 20:22.0. West's Kaylanna Burroughs wasn't far behind at 20:45.5.

Charles Mazick finished in second place overall individually for the Knights with a time of 16:40.2. Teammate Kaleb Burroughs (17:39.0) finished in fifth place.