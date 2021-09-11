 Skip to main content
West Florence boys take 2nd place in Melee at The Castle meet
PREP CROSS COUNTRY

West Florence boys take 2nd place in Melee at The Castle meet

Melee at The Castle

The West Florence High School varsity boys' cross country team took second place in Saturday's Melee at The Castle meet. Team members are, left to right, Hugh Runyan, John Holladay, Charlie Mazick, Kaleb Burroughs, Aden Swisher, Jacobo Garcia-Rivera and Landon Morris.

 ALEX BREGFELD / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence High School's boys' cross country team took second place in Saturday's Melee at the Castle meet.

Wando High School wound up in first place for both boys and girls.

West Florence's girls finished seventh overall with Hartsville coming in ninth and Wilson 11th.

Hartsville's boys finished eighth followed by Trinity Collegiate (10th), Chesterfield (12th), South Florence (13th) and Wilson (14th).

Hartsville's Kaiti Nutt wound up second overall individually with a time of 20:22.0. West's Kaylanna Burroughs wasn't far behind at 20:45.5.

Charles Mazick finished in second place overall individually for the Knights with a time of 16:40.2. Teammate Kaleb Burroughs (17:39.0) finished in fifth place.

