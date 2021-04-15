 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence boys' tennis falls to North Myrtle Beach 6-1
0 comments
top story
PREP BOYS' TENNIS

West Florence boys' tennis falls to North Myrtle Beach 6-1

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys’ tennis team fell to North Myrtle Beach for the second time this week on Thursday, although it was a much more competitive outing for the Knights on their home courts.

NMB won 6-1 after sweeping West 7-0 on Tuesday as the Knights fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in region play.

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence boys' tennis coach Warren Coker talks about his team's 6-1 loss to North Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

Tallon Cannon picked up the lone victory for West at No. 5 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win against Evan Rizzo.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chiefs swept through the other matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles when Knights coach Warren Coker made the decision not to play after J.R. Dawkins, the No. 1 singles player, dealt with a severe leg cramp prior to the match starting.

Dawkins lost to Jagger Freeman in his singles matchup 6-0, 6-3 just two days after Freeman didn’t drop a game against him in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

Michael Schiesz had a similar type of rematch as he pushed Brandon Powers at No. 2 singles during a 6-1, 7-5 loss.

Kris Webb earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over West’s Alex Moore at No. 3 singles while the Chiefs' David Hix topped Jonathan Braddock 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.

At No. 2 doubles, North Myrtle’s Daquan Gause and Arron Smith earned a 7-3, 6-0 victory over Matthew Brasington and Adam Goff.

The Knights will return to action on Monday when they host a doubleheader match against Hartsville and Darlington.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert