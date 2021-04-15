West Florence boys' tennis falls to North Myrtle Beach 6-1

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence boys’ tennis team fell to North Myrtle Beach for the second time this week on Thursday, although it was a much more competitive outing for the Knights on their home courts.

NMB won 6-1 after sweeping West 7-0 on Tuesday as the Knights fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in region play.

Tallon Cannon picked up the lone victory for West at No. 5 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win against Evan Rizzo.

The Chiefs swept through the other matches, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles when Knights coach Warren Coker made the decision not to play after J.R. Dawkins, the No. 1 singles player, dealt with a severe leg cramp prior to the match starting.

Dawkins lost to Jagger Freeman in his singles matchup 6-0, 6-3 just two days after Freeman didn’t drop a game against him in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

Michael Schiesz had a similar type of rematch as he pushed Brandon Powers at No. 2 singles during a 6-1, 7-5 loss.

Kris Webb earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over West’s Alex Moore at No. 3 singles while the Chiefs' David Hix topped Jonathan Braddock 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.